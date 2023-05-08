House bill establishing specialized care centers hurdle final reading

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has unanimously approved on final reading a bill establishing specialized care services in select hospitals across all regions based on the prevalence and burden of disease.

Lawmakers passed on Monday House Bill 7751, or the Department of Health Specialty Centers Act, which requires the establishment of specialty centers under the direct supervision and control of the Department of Health to expand Filipinos’ access to healthcare services requiring specialized training and equipment.

According to the bill, the DOH will be required to prioritize the establishment of specialty centers providing the following health services:

cancer care

cardiovascular care

lung care

renal care and kidney transplant

brain and spine care

trauma care

burn care

orthopedic care

physical rehabilitation medicine

infectious disease and tropical medicine

toxicology

mental health

geriatric care

neonatal care

dermatology care

ear, nose and throat care

eye care

The measure provides that each region should have at least one specialty center within five years upon the effectivity of the law “based on the top burden of disease and special needs in the area.”

The bill also requires the country's existing specialty care centers, such as the Philippine Health Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Children's Medical Center, Philippine Cancer Center, among others, to lead in the development of policies and standards for their particular specialties.

The national specialty care centers will also be mandated to "provide specialty training and technical assistance” in the establishment of similar centers in the provinces.

Most of the country’s specialty care centers are concentrated in Quezon City, which has forced several Filipinos in the provinces suffering from heart, kidney, and lung ailments—the country’s top health problems—to travel long miles for healthcare services.

According to the measure, initial expenses for the establishment of the centers shall be included in the DOH budget. Succeeding funding requirements shall be included in the annual national outlay.

Banking, exam permit bills approved

Lawmakers in the House have also unanimously approved a measure easing the country's bank secrecy laws to give the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas the power to examine the deposit accounts of bank officials and employees suspected of fraud.

House Bill 7446, which gathered 256 favorable votes, amends Republic Act 1405 or the Bank Secrecy Law to exempt all entities regulated or overseen by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas—a move seen to lower barriers in the effective investigation and prosecution of corrupt or illegal financial actions.

According to the bill, information gleaned from directly examining deposits related to fraud or irregularities will be used exclusively by the BSP and shall not be made available to other entities, except to courts, the justice department, the Securities and Exchange commission, the Philippines Deposit Insurance Corp., Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Calls to tweak the country’s bank secrecy law have been issued by representatives of the BSP since 2022 to allow the country to be taken off the "gray list" of the Financial Action Task Force, a global dirty money watchdog.

The group previously flagged the Philippines' failure to effectively enforce laws against money laundering and the financing of terrorism laws, rules and regulations.

BSP said this includes the government’s ability to directly access information held by banks such as beneficial ownership information on covered persons.

The House also unanimously passed on final reading House Bill No. 7393 or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act, which provides for penalties against the use of bank accounts and e-wallets for cybercrime schemes.

Another measure that hurdled final reading is House Bill 7584 or the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act,’ which allows private elementary and high school students to take their final exams even with unpaid fees. — with reports from The STAR / Lawrence Agcaoili