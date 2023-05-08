China militia ships sail towards India-ASEAN exercises route

According to Ray Powell, project lead at Gordian Knot Center project Myoushu (South China Sea), the first batch of Chinese militia vessels changed course and steamed toward the group of AIME vessels at around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening.

MANILA, Philippines — Several Chinese maritime militia vessels have changed course and are headed toward the ASEAN and Indian ships conducting a joint maritime exercise, Stanford's Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation noted on Monday.

Ships from the navies of the Philippines, Singapore, India, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam are conudcting the inaugural ASEAN-India Maritime Exercises (AIME), which started May 2 and runs until May 8.

“They’re not moving very fast and it remains to be seen if both formations will stay on course,” Powell, who served in the US Air Force, told Philstar.com in a message.

A separate group of three Chinese vessels left the area of Zamora Reef (Subi Reef) on Monday morning and headed towards the area where the vessels are conducting joint exercises.

The first group of Chinese ships is still 145 kilometers away.

UPDATE 2: About 3.5 hours ago, 3 additional #China maritime militia ships left Subi Reef & headed SW in the general direction of the #ASEAN-#India Maritime Exercise formation.

“My best guess is what’s happening here is that China is not happy with the fact that ASEAN is conducting exercise in what China considers to be its own waters,” Powell told Philstar.com in a phone interview.

“I think it would be more of a message to tell the ASEAN nations and India that these are China’s waters and that they are going to keep an eye on them while they are here,” he added.

Beijing insists on sovereignty in South China Sea and areas within the so-called nine-dash line, which is a U-shaped mark stretching beyond China’s maritime entitlements as ruled by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016.

This also intrudes the Philippines’ exclusive economic economic zone and continental shelf as it goes within the 200 nautical mile-zone from Philippine shores.

Aside from the Philippines, China’s nine-dash line claim overlaps claims by Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

'Not particularly dangerous'

The navies of Singapore and India are co-hosting the first AIME.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Defense, the sea phase of the training will be conducted in “international waters along the transit route to the Philippines."

The exercise involves nine ships from the participating countries and six aircraft from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The Philippine Navy said that BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) is joining the exercise, along with a “140-strong” contingent.

The six-day inaugural maritime exercises have over 1,800 personnel joining from ASEAN member states and from India.

“I don’t expect [the Chinese vessels] to do anything particularly dangerous,” Powell said.

“There are at least six ASEAN warships. Because maritime militia are not warships, they are very dangerous if you’re a fisherman or even if you’re a small Philippine Coast Guard vessel, but a frigate would have no trouble with maritime militia.”

The first part of the exercise involves a shore phase at RSS Singapura at the Changi Naval Base. It is here that participants conducted exchanges in Visit, Board, Search and Seizure practices as well as exercises in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Operations.

Meanwhile, the sea phase involves helicopter cross-deck landings and maritime security, communication, and maneuvering exercises.

Participants are also expected to track simulated vessels of interest, following alerts from ASEAN International Liaison Officers at the Republic of Singapore Navy's Information Fusion Center through its real-time information sharing system.

Drills on the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea is also included in the sea phase of exercises, which allows countries to practice coordination and “reduce the likelihood of accidents or miscalculations.”