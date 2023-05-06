President Marcos accepts 2 PNP generalsâ€™ courtesy resignations

President Marcos accepts 2 PNP generals’ courtesy resignations

During a forum organized here by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Marcos was asked how his administration planned to deal with human rights abuses in the Philippines.

‘Abuses committed in drug war’

Washington – President Marcos has accepted the resignation of two police generals as he acknowledged that some government personnel committed abuses in the previous administration’s war on drugs.

Marcos replied that most of the discussions critical of the human rights situation in the country emanated from the government’s fight against illegal drugs during the previous administration.

“In my view, what had happened in the previous administration is that we focused very much on enforcement. And because of that, it could be said that there were abuses by certain elements in the government and that has caused some concern with many, in many quarters, about the human rights situation in the Philippines,” the President said.

Data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) show that more than 6,000 suspected drug offenders were killed in the vaunted “war on drugs” of former president Rodrigo Duterte, prompting the pre-trial chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch an investigation in 2021.

Marcos underscored that the drug menace continues to be the source of much criminality in the Philippines.

“The syndicates have grown stronger and wealthier and more influential,” Marcos said, noting that his administration plans to dismantle them while focusing on rehabilitating drug users and educating young people about the negative consequences of using illegal drugs.

“Instead of going after everyone, we have to try to identify the key areas that we have to tackle, the key areas that we have to attend to so that we can see a diminution of the activity of the drug syndicates,” he added.

In this regard, the President said his administration is now investigating police officers with derogatory records and evidence against them.

“We formed a commission... and I asked for the resignation of all the police officers, colonel up, so that we can assess and see and study what their records are,” he said.

Earlier, The STAR reported that four high-ranking police officials, two of them one-star generals, have been recommended to be removed from the service.

“At present, two police (generals) have submitted their courtesy resignation and their resignation has been accepted. More than 30 other officials are still under investigation. We will see if they need to be charged or suspended, if they are in cahoots with drug syndicates,” the President said in Filipino.

In Manila, Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., PNP chief, reserved comment on the President’s acceptance of the courtesy resignations of the two police generals.

Acorda said the PNP has to take its cue from Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, who is expected to address the issue in the coming days.

An advisory panel led by Acorda’s predecessor in the PNP, Rodolfo Azurin Jr., recommended the President’s acceptance of the courtesy resignations of the officials, along with two colonels.

All four of them had stints at the PNP Drug Enforcement Group, with the two generals leading the PDEG on separate occasions.

Cleared

However, an investigation report from the PNP showed that the two generals were actually cleared of involvement in illegal drug activities and had no link or relationship with former subordinates who did.

There were reports that the two police generals were relieved from their posts after earning the ire of their superiors for complaining about the reduced bonuses of PNP officers compared to their counterparts in other armed services.

The two had allegedly voiced their complaints in their respective social media accounts, pointing to a reported diversion of funds worth P3 billion.

It was their actions that allegedly prompted the issuance of a police memorandum last January, reminding police officers about the prohibition of posting their personal grievances on their social media platforms.

Last Thursday, Abalos said the National Police Commission (Napolcom), which he chairs, will release its decision on the resignation of the police generals and colonels in the coming days.

Col. Redrico Maranan, PNP Public Information Office chief, responded to the issue at the Laging Handa briefing, saying in Filipino: “As an organization under jurisdiction of the Napolcom, we will abide by the recommendations and what needs to be enforced based on its findings.”

Letter

A police general vowed to exhaust all legal remedies if he is tagged as among the ranking police officials with suspected links to the illegal drug trade.

In a letter coursed through Abalos, the official, a one-star general, told President Marcos he is opening himself to an investigation.

The official was among the four third level officials whom a five-man panel recommended for their courtesy resignations to be accepted due to alleged links to illegal drug activities.

“In the event that the PNP finds prima facie evidence against me relative to the said investigation, I will invoke my right to be furnished with the said findings and be accorded fair opportunity to contest the same through an appropriate proceeding,” the official said in the letter.

If the decision against him would be adverse, the official said he will tender his courtesy resignation or optional retirement from the service “under the circumstances and as authorized by existing laws, rules and regulations, without however prejudice to further legal remedies available” to him.

The general appealed to Abalos for an impartial investigation and justice for police officials who would be found innocent.

Strategy

Explaining his administration’s strategy in fixing the illegal drugs problem before reporters in the US, Marcos said: “We started with the police because they are into law enforcement. They should be the one dealing with the problem. If the situation is not improving, they are not doing their job. If there are deficiencies in the police’s system, we will fix it.”

However, when asked by reporters about the culture of impunity and abuses by law enforcers, which critics blame on his predecessor, Marcos stressed that he is in no position to assess the administration of anyone else.

“That’s not a proper role for me to take. But when you ask what we are doing, well, you know everything,” he said.

“I always say that the previous administration focused on enforcement. We have taken enforcement as far as we can. Now, it is time to look at actually going after dismantling these syndicates.”

“We are looking at the problem as a whole. We start with the errant policemen. We go back to the rehabilitation process for those who have unfortunately fallen into this addiction cycle,” the President added.

Junior officers

Yesterday, Acorda said the PNP will study if there is a need to subject junior police officers to a review and evaluation similar to the process imposed on police colonels and generals.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his command visit to the National Capital Regional Police Office in Taguig City, Acorda said: “If it were up to me, there’s no need, but I will still study it if it is necessary.”

A total of 953 generals and colonels were evaluated after they submitted the courtesy resignations as part of the government’s effort to weed out scalawags in the police force who are involved in the illegal drug trade.

While expressing that he is not keen on the idea of junior officers undergoing the same process, Acorda said he is not closing the doors to that possibility.

But he stressed that there are mechanisms in place to weed out dirty cops, such as counter-intelligence operations.

“The internal cleansing will continue, and we have our list,” Acorda said. — Emmanuel Tupas