Philippines exploring military cooperation with UK

Marcos left for the UK Friday, after a five-day official visit here, to attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey today.

WASHINGTON – President Marcos is expected to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the coronation of King Charles III this weekend to discuss partnerships, trade and possible military cooperation as well as the deployment of Filipino health workers to the United Kingdom.

Speaking to reporters, Marcos said he needs to witness the ceremony because he personally knows Charles. He added that he had failed to attend the funeral of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, and was represented by his sister Irene.

“Since we know each other and it is a huge thing that he would be crowned as the king of the United Kingdom, I thought I have to attend,” the President said.

Philippine Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland Teodoro Locsin Jr. previously said Marcos and Charles used to play polo together.

Marcos’ UK visit is likely to open new opportunities to expand relations between the Philippines and the European nation, including military cooperation, Locsin said yesterday.

“I can’t think of a single instance where the Philippines and the UK ever disagreed. It’s been a continuing friendship and now I hope – under a President, who, to some extent, had his character formed with the British experience – will go deeper,” Locsin said in a media interview in London.

Marcos said he may have a “casual conservation” with Sunak while waiting for the coronation ceremony.

“I will meet with their new prime minister, Prime Minister Sunak, so we can talk and see if he has new ideas on the partnership between the UK and the Philippines,” he said.

“I think he would also say that we should strengthen it. The economy of the UK is struggling so it is one of the things we may talk about, trade, and I’m sure he will ask whether it is possible to send more health care workers from the Philippines to the UK,” he added.

According to Marcos, the meeting would have to be “very casual” because everybody has to follow the “very heavy” schedule of the coronation. He believes the Philippines and the UK will maintain the same relationship, which he described as “very advantageous to all parties involved.”

“So I think that we will stay the course and continue to deal with each other in a very similar way that we have done before,” the Chief Executive said. — Helen Flores