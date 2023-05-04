^

Headlines

42% Filipinos want ROTC only as an option in senior high — SWS poll

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 5:22pm
42% Filipinos want ROTC only as an option in senior high â€” SWS poll
Students and youth groups protest outside of the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on January 25, 2023 as the chamber hears proposals to make the Reserve Officers Training Corps mandatory again.
Philstar.com / Xave Gregorio

MANILA, Philippines — Four out of 10 Filipinos believe that the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program should only be optional in the curriculum for senior high school students, according to a survey by the Social Weather Stations released Thursday.

The SWS poll showed 42% said that ROTC should be optional where students can also choose community service as an alternative.

Breaking down the responses of 1,200 adults nationwide, the survey also showed that only 35% supported the inclusion of ROTC as a mandatory course for Grade 11 and 12 students. 

Meanwhile, 22% said that ROTC should not be in the curriculum of senior high school students.

More respondents in Visayas (46%) than Luzon (32%) and Mindanao (34%) support making the ROTC program mandatory for senior high school students, according to the SWS survey, which was conducted late March with a sampling error margin of 2.8%.

A Senate measure aiming to bring back mandatory ROTC, which is currently pending second reading, proposes the addition of the course in college, not senior high, although President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. marked mandatory ROTC in senior high a priority measure in his first State of the Nation Address.

A different survey conducted by Pulse Asia in 2023, which was commissioned by one of the Senate bill’s co-author Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, found that a whopping 78% of respondents supported a compulsory military training program for college students.

The ROTC program was made optional in 2001 through the National Service Training Program Act following the brutal killing of UST student Mark Welson Chua, who exposed allegations of corruption within his ROTC unit and filed a complaint against his superiors.

Then-Sen. Ramon Magsaysay Jr., who lobbied to make ROTC no longer required for students, said in 2001 that the program no longer made sense post-World War II due to the absence of any external threat to national defense and security.

Magsaysay also pointed out that a dismal 10% of 400,000 ROTC graduates went on to join the Armed Forces of the Philippines every year. 

ROTC

SWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Four ranking police officials have been recommended to be removed from the Philippine National Police due to alleged involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

2 days ago
The two flights will travel to Manila from Jeddah and Riyadh. The DMW said Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Arnell Ignacio...
Headlines
fbtw
UP Baguio, Cebu suspend face-to-face classes due to COVID-19

UP Baguio, Cebu suspend face-to-face classes due to COVID-19

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The University of the Philippines campuses in Baguio City and Cebu suspended face-to-face classes this week due to a spike...
Headlines
fbtw
Government printer to produce driver&rsquo;s license cards

Government printer to produce driver’s license cards

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
To speed up the release of plastic driver’s license cards while at the same time cutting cost, the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
Visitation at Bilibid, CIW suspended anew amid COVID-19 threat

Visitation at Bilibid, CIW suspended anew amid COVID-19 threat

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections has suspended visitation at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City and the Correctional Institution...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Our dying planet

18 hours ago
What can I say? The weather has changed so much over the years that you cannot predict what is coming next.
Headlines
fbtw

A better airport?

3 days ago
This refers to the column by Iris Gonzales on April 18, “A better airport.”
Headlines
fbtw

Masks back on

9 days ago
Actually, I never threw them away.
Headlines
fbtw

No parking?

10 days ago
My city government announced recently the implementation of the “No parking” on streets rule.
Headlines
fbtw

Are we really a narco state now?

14 days ago
STAR columnist Cito Beltran’s column (April 19) scared us as he proclaimed “Narco State Phl.”
Headlines
fbtw

Help our farmers

April 17, 2023 - 12:00am
After having breakfast at a restaurant in BGC last week, my friends and I ended up buying quite a few kilos of tomatoes at P150 for a big bag of maybe three kilos.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with