Senator seeks probe into gov't plans to prevent bigger bird flu outbreak

Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) director Reildrin Morales said the DA has lined up interventions that include raising the production and stabilizing the supply and market price of poultry products.

MANILA, Philipines — Amid reports of a decline in egg production due to the spread of bird flu, a senator is pushing for a Senate inquiry in aid of legislation for government plans to shield the local poultry industry from another possible outbreak of avian influenza.

Sen. Francis Tolentino filed Senate Resolution 580 on Thursday calling for a probe to determine what kind of government measures can “ward off any possible outbreak of transboundary animal diseases in the country” amid the "unabated" importation of poultry products.

“It is high time for the Senate to ensure that risk-based planning, strict prevention protocol, and proactive legislative action are in place to minimize public health risk and fundamentally, to accord our local poultry sector with the support and opportunity as active partners in development and nation building,” Tolentino said.

Nine regions remain affected by the avian flu and more than 300,000 poultry mortalities have been recorded since 2022, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry's latest data as of February.

In 2022, multiple cases of avian influenza were detected in Rizal, prompting the Department of Agriculture to temporarily ban the importation of domestic and wild birds and poultry products from countries with confirmed virus outbreaks.

The Department of Agriculture reported that in January 2023, at least 77% or 46,000 metric tons of dressed chicken inventory were imported, which is 63% higher than the inventory in January 2022.

Tolentino said that based on “reliable reports,” some commercial public wet markets in Metro Manila have been illegally selling imported chicken that had yet to pass the government’s hygiene standards for meat products.

“The sale of the said imported poultry meat brazenly violates the provisions of the law under Republic Act No. 7394, or the ‘Consumer Act of the Philippines’… it fails to qualify with the Philippine National Standards on the Code of Hygienic Practice for the Sale of Fresh Agriculture and Fishery Products in Markets and Authorized Outlets,” Tolentino said.

Importation's threat to local industry

The resolution also stated that due to the lower demand for local chicken products and increased importation and technical smuggling—or products brought in with false declarations—around 30% of the local poultry industry have closed shop.

Tolentino warned that the high inventory of imported poultry products amid the uncontrolled entry of illegal products “poses a significant threat to the immediate and long-term prospects of the local poultry sector in the county.”

He added that this also puts consumers at risk of the potential adverse effect of other transboundary diseases.

Egg producers reported last week that their production has decreased by 20% due to the culling of at least 10 million chicken layers amid the spread of bird flu, according to a report by The Philippine Star.

According to the World Health Organization, the avian influenza viruses can infect humans through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments.

The transmission of avian viruses from human to human, "though rare, have been reported sporadically," WHO's fact sheet for influenza viruses read. — Cristina Chi