Blue Ribbon probe into national ID delays pushed

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III is asking the Senate Blue Ribbon panel to start an investigation into the delays in the issuance of the national ID, which he said must be swiftly addressed by the government.

In Senate Resolution 585, Pimentel said there is “cause to believe” that there is malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance on the part of the leadership of the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and other agencies tasked to oversee the production and distribution of the national ID.

“We are concerned about the delay in the issuance of these cards. It is crucial that the government takes immediate steps to resolve the issue and ensure that all citizens have access to their national ID,” Pimentel said Wednesday in a statement.

He added: “The government should take swift action to address the issue and provide a clear timeline for when Filipinos can receive their national IDs.”

Pimentel also raised complaints that the national ID contained inaccurate information and blurry images on the cards. He also said that some IDs are no longer readable after three months.

The senator also questioned the usefulness of the ID as some financial institutions supposedly refused to recognize it as it lacked the holder’s signature.

Republic Act 11055 or the Philippine Identification System Act mandated the issuance of a national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The PSA said in March that it has delivered around 25 million physical IDs, while another 25 million digital IDs have been issued. — Xave Gregorio