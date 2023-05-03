SC suspends lawyer over sexual harassment of junior colleague

This file photo taken April 13, 2022 shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has suspended a senior partner at a law firm from practicing the profession for two years over sexual harassment of a junior associate.

The SC Public Information Office, in a statement on Wednesday, said the tribunal imposed a two-year suspension from the practice of law of a senior partner in a law firm.

The case stemmed from an administrative complaint filed by a junior associate lawyer. Both were unidentified in the SC PIO statement.

“Respondent was charged with committing sexually-laced acts ranging from dirty jokes, innuendos, inappropriate personal intimate questions about her romantic relationships, and sharing his extramarital sexual acts/conquests, to actual sexual advances,” it added.

The respondent lawyer also confessed that he would have fallen for the associate had they been within the same age-range. The complaint acts happened within the two-year period the senior partner worked with the junior associate.

In resolving the case, the SC PIO stressed that sexual harassment in workplace does not involve a man taking advantage of a woman due to sexual desire—but is about “power being exercised by a superior officer over his women subordinates.”

The SC, in a ruling penned by Associate Justice Antonio Kho Jr., stressed that as senior partner in the law firm, the respondent lawyer has the trust of his associates who are seeking his mentorship.

“Unfortunately for complainant, respondent breached such trust by exhibiting reprehensible conduct constituting sexual harassment, and even tried to exculpate himself from administrative liability by claiming that he was just ‘misinterpreted’ and/or ‘taken out of context,’” Kho said in the ruling, which is yet to be made public as of this writing.

While the respondent lawyer later apologized to the complainant—who had to seek psychotherapy—the SC PIO said the court held that this “cannot overshadow the gravity of his improper acts.”

The high court then took into consideration the nature or character of respondent’s complained acts, the frequency of occurrence of these acts, the degree of his moral influence or ascendancy and the effect of these on her.

“The Court deemed it proper to impose upon respondent the penalty of suspension from the practice of law for a period of two years,” the SC PIO added.