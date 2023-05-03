^

Headlines

SC suspends lawyer over sexual harassment of junior colleague

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 4:01pm
SC suspends lawyer over sexual harassment of junior colleague
This file photo taken April 13, 2022 shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has suspended a senior partner at a law firm from practicing the profession for two years over sexual harassment of a junior associate.

The SC Public Information Office, in a statement on Wednesday, said the tribunal imposed a two-year suspension from the practice of law of a senior partner in a law firm.

The case stemmed from an administrative complaint filed by a junior associate lawyer. Both were unidentified in the SC PIO statement.

“Respondent was charged with committing sexually-laced acts ranging from dirty jokes, innuendos, inappropriate personal intimate questions about her romantic relationships, and sharing his extramarital sexual acts/conquests, to actual sexual advances,” it added.

The respondent lawyer also confessed that he would have fallen for the associate had they been within the same age-range. The complaint acts happened within the two-year period the senior partner worked with the junior associate.

In resolving the case, the SC PIO stressed that sexual harassment in workplace does not involve a man taking advantage of a woman due to sexual desire—but is about “power being exercised by a superior officer over his women subordinates.”

The SC, in a ruling penned by Associate Justice Antonio Kho Jr., stressed that as senior partner in the law firm, the respondent lawyer has the trust of his associates who are seeking his mentorship.

“Unfortunately for complainant, respondent breached such trust by exhibiting reprehensible conduct constituting sexual harassment, and even tried to exculpate himself from administrative liability by claiming that he was just ‘misinterpreted’ and/or ‘taken out of context,’” Kho said in the ruling, which is yet to be made public as of this writing.

While the respondent lawyer later apologized to the complainant—who had to seek psychotherapy—the SC PIO said the court held that this “cannot overshadow the gravity of his improper acts.”

The high court then took into consideration the nature or character of respondent’s complained acts, the frequency of occurrence of these acts, the degree of his moral influence or ascendancy and the effect of these on her.

“The Court deemed it proper to impose upon respondent the penalty of suspension from the practice of law for a period of two years,” the SC PIO added.

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Four ranking police officials have been recommended to be removed from the Philippine National Police due to alleged involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

22 hours ago
The two flights will travel to Manila from Jeddah and Riyadh. The DMW said Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Arnell Ignacio...
Headlines
fbtw
US sending &lsquo;first-of-its-kind&rsquo; trade mission to Philippines

US sending ‘first-of-its-kind’ trade mission to Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
US President Joe Biden is sending a “first of its kind” trade and investment mission to the Philippines to boost...
Headlines
fbtw
US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The seven additional assets include two Island-class and two Protector-class patrol boats, and three C-130H aircraf...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Evacuating Filipinos in Sudan, Marcos off to US again

News from home: Evacuating Filipinos in Sudan, Marcos off to US again

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SC suspends lawyer over sexual harassment of junior colleague

SC suspends lawyer over sexual harassment of junior colleague

By Kristine Joy Patag | 47 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has suspended a senior partner at a law firm from practicing the profession for two years over sexual harassment...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri open to &lsquo;graduated&rsquo; wage hike to ease burden on small businesses

Zubiri open to ‘graduated’ wage hike to ease burden on small businesses

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Wednesday he is open to amend his P150 across-the-board minimum wage hike proposal...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate bill mandates refund for telco, internet service interruptions

Senate bill mandates refund for telco, internet service interruptions

1 hour ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada filed Senate Bill 2074, which seeks to require public telecommunication entities and internet service...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in NCR rises to 18.8%

OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in NCR rises to 18.8%

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
OCTA fellow Guido David said the positivity rate rose to 18.8% on May 1 from 11.7% April 24.
Headlines
fbtw
US firms interested in hiring 75,000 seafarers in three to four years

US firms interested in hiring 75,000 seafarers in three to four years

4 hours ago
United States-based seafaring companies are looking to hire around 75,000 Filipino seafarers in the coming years.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with