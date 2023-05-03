Marcos to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) meets with Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr at Malacanang Palace in Manila on November 21, 2022.

WASHINGTON – President Marcos is scheduled to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris on the second day of his five-day official visit here.

Unlike his bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden which covered a lot of topics, Marcos’ engagement with Harris today is not expected to dwell into specific issues.

“No specific issue to be taken up. VP (Vice President) Harris and Second Gentleman (Douglas Craig Emhoff) merely invited the President and the First Lady (Liza Marcos) for a light breakfast and have an informal get together,” Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez told The STAR.

Harris met with Marcos when she visited the Philippines last November. During the meeting, the American vice president said the relationship between the Philippines and the US is “long and enduring” and is based on mutual concerns about security for the region.

She also reiterated that the US stands with the Philippines in defense of international rules and norms as it relates to the South China Sea.

“An armed attack on the Philippines armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke US Mutual Defense commitments. And that is an unwavering commitment that we have to the Philippines,” Harris told Marcos last Nov. 21.