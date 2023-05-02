DOJ: Of 159 smuggling raps filed since 2016, only nine have reached court

Around P90 million worth of smuggled sugar and cigarettes were discovered at the Manila International Container Terminal, February 18, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice disclosed Tuesday that it dismissed nearly half of all smuggling complaints filed by the Bureau of Customs and the Department of Agriculture from 2016 to February 2023.

State Counsel III Florina Agtarap said in a Senate hearing that latest data from the National Prosecution Service showed that of the 159 cases they received, 76 — or 48% — were junked by the DOJ.

Agtarap could not provide the specific reasons the cases were junked, but said after she was pressed by Sen. Francis Tolentino, chair of the Senate justice panel, that it was "possible" that the dismissals were due to missing or lacking submissions.

Of the cases that were filed with the DOJ, only nine have reached courts, Agtarap said.

Under new DOJ rules, the NPS conducts inquest proceedings on cases of warrantless arrests and preliminary investigation on complaints filed law enforcement agencies or private parties to determine if there is reasonable certainty of conviction before they are brought to court.

Agtarap told the panel that the DOJ has instructed prosecutors to work closely with law enforcement agencies, including the BOC, to guide them on the filing of cases.

Lawyer Karen Ann Yambao of the BOC legal service said they have been in "constant coordination" with the DOJ on cases.

"We have just concluded a legal summit with the Department of Justice regarding how we can improve the system of filing and what we can change, what we can adapt, what we can learn from them as for the reasons why our cases are being dismissed," Yambao said partly in Filipino. — Xave Gregorio