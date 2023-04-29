^

Chinese crew member dies after 2 vessels collide near Corregidor Island

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 12:05pm
MV HONG HAI 189 is a dredger type vessel which bears the flag of Sierra Leone while the MT PETITE SOEUR is a chemical/oil product tanker bearing the flag of Marsall Island.
MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese crew member died while 18 more were rescued after two vessels MV Hong Hai 189 and MT Petite Soeur collided at the vicinity waters of Corregidor Island last Friday, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The incident left one missing crew member from the MV Hong Hai 189, with search and rescue operations still ongoing.

"The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responds to a collision between MV Hong Hai 189 and MT Petite Soeur at the vicinity waters off Corregidor Island yesterday, 28 April 2023," the PCG said on Saturday.

"The Coast Guard Sub-Station Corregidor was informed that MV Hong Hai 189 already capsized. The PCG vessel, BRP Capones, was directed to proceed to the incident area."

MV Hong Hai 189 is a dredger type vessel which bears the flag of Sierra Leone while the MT Petite Soeur is a chemical/oil product tanker bearing the flag of Marsall Island.

The former's last port was recorded in Botolan, Zambales while the latter was in Mariveles, Bataan.

Rescue vessel Heng Da 19, which was near the vinicity of the incident, came to the rescue of the 16 out of 20 crew members of MV Hong Hai 189.

The PCG on Saturday likewise responded and dispatched another vessel, plus aminimum and rubber boats to assist in the rescue operations.

"As of 7:30AM, the SAR team recovered one cadaver (Chinese crew)," the Coast Guard said.

"They also rescued two more crew who were immediately brought to the nearest hospital for identification and medical assistance," it added.

Members of the Coast Guard Aviation Force is currently conducting an aerial survey to augment the search and rescue operations.

All 21 crew members of the MT Petite Soeur are said to be in good physical condition.

"The authorities will conduct a port state control inspection to MT Petite Soeur to hold and detain the vessel," the PCG said.

The incident occurred just few days after a Chinese coast guard ship cut off a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists nearby Ayungin Shoal, an area officially within the Philippine exclusive economic zone of the Manila, which almost ended in a near-collission.

Beijing condemned the incident as a "premedidated and provocative action." Beijing claims sovereignty over the almost the entire South China Sea, ignoring a 2016 international arbitral ruling in the West Philippine Sea which favors the Philippines.

