^

Headlines

CHR investigates killing of BPO organizer, calls for protection for workers and unions

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 28, 2023 | 5:27pm
CHR investigates killing of BPO organizer, calls for protection for workers and unions
Photo of Alex Dolorosa, paralegal officer of BPO Industry Employee's Network (BIEN) Pilipinas
BIEN Pilipinas, Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said Friday it is investigating the killing of trade unionist and labor rights defender Alex Dolorosa, who was found dead in Bacolod City with multiple stab wounds.

In a statement condemning Dolorosa’s murder, the CHR said its regional office has deployed a quick response operation "to aid in the pursuit of truth, parallel to our call for local authorities to increase their efforts in bringing the perpetrators to justice and uncovering the motives behind this act of violence."

Dolorosa was found dead on the outskirts of Bacolod City on Monday. According to the BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN), Dolorosa sustained 31 stab wounds.

Workers' organizations allege his murder is linked to his union work.

"This reflects the state of lawlessness and the never-ending culture of impunity in the country. It is not a petty crime and we cannot underestimate the motive of the attack knowing that Alex has been working as a paralegal and an organizer helping his colleagues and friends in the BPO industry," said Mylene Cabalona, BIEN national president, in a statement Friday.

The Human Rights Watch also said that Dolorosa’s work with BIEN and that his organization had been subjected to surveillance and red-tagging should be taken into consideration by those probing his murder.

The Department of Justice instructed the National Bureau of Investigation to start looking into Dolorosa’s death.

BPO workers’ rights

CHR called on the government to create stronger measures in upholding the rights of workers and union members in the country.

"The workers' right to organize and union member’s safety and security are especially crucial in the BPO sector, which is one of the country’s fastest growing industries, employing around 1.44 million Filipinos," the commission said.

"Any form of alleged attack on workers’ union officers and members must be sufficiently addressed before they lead to distrust and tension between workers, employers, and the government, and the further marginalization of a group responsible for much of the country’s economic growth and recovery," it added.

Dolorosa was part of a mass filing of complaints against forced overtime in May 2019 and gathered support from the call center community for standing up for their rights despite fear of retaliation.

BPO INDUSTRY

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2023 Philippines-US Balikatan exercise not targeted toward any country &mdash; spox

2023 Philippines-US Balikatan exercise not targeted toward any country — spox

By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 1 day ago
A spokesperson for the 2023 Balikatan exercise between the Philippines and the United States said on Wednesday that...
Headlines
fbtw
Next for Philippines, US: Cope Thunder drills

Next for Philippines, US: Cope Thunder drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
With the conclusion of this year’s Balikatan exercise today, the United States and the Philippines are set to revive...
Headlines
fbtw

Speaker laying groundwork for Marcos-Biden meeting

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez is in the United States to help lay the groundwork for the visit of President Marcos this weekend to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and other US officials.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US troops sink &lsquo;enemy&rsquo; warship

Philippines, US troops sink ‘enemy’ warship

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Using modern weapons of war, joint United States and Philippine military forces fired rockets and sank a ship 12 nautical...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine, US air forces to train in revival of Cope Thunder exercise

Philippine, US air forces to train in revival of Cope Thunder exercise

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
Air forces from both countries will conduct bilateral fighter training from May 1 to 12 in Clark Air Force Base in Pampa...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Estrada: Wage increase must balance needs of workers, employers

Estrada: Wage increase must balance needs of workers, employers

By Xave Gregorio | 24 minutes ago
Estrada said that he is worried that legislating a P150 wage hike, as proposed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, may...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Chinese ships blocking patrol in West Philippine Sea inconsistent with freedom of navigation

DFA: Chinese ships blocking patrol in West Philippine Sea inconsistent with freedom of navigation

2 hours ago
The DFA said similar maneuvers were documented on April 19, involving CCG 5201 and 4202, and BRP Malapascua while the latter...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines arranging flight home for 340 Sudan OFWs who fled to Egypt

Philippines arranging flight home for 340 Sudan OFWs who fled to Egypt

2 hours ago
The DFA has raised Alert Level 3 in Sudan, a status that is issued when "violent disturbances or external aggression occur...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators back broader alliance after new West Philippine Sea incidents

Senators back broader alliance after new West Philippine Sea incidents

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
"We file diplomatic protests. We have filed hundreds of diplomatic protests, but nothing has happened," Estrada sai...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard: China's aggressive tactics in West Philippine Sea reported to task force

Coast Guard: China's aggressive tactics in West Philippine Sea reported to task force

6 hours ago
Over 100 Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels, a People’s Liberation Army Navy corvette class, and two Chinese Coast...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with