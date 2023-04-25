^

Headlines

New policy promises 'seamless' crediting of tech-voc courses towards college degree

Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 5:49pm
Dualtech Training Center
Technical-vocational schools are helping employ out-of-school youth and children from poor households. This is how one such institution is aiding economic recovery during a pandemic.
Dualtech / Handout

MANILA, Philippines — More classes taken in technical vocational courses will now be counted towards a college degree after the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the Commission on Higher Education inked an agreement allowing tech-voc students and graduates to earn college units.
 
CHED and TESDA’s Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1 implements the Philippine Credit Transfer System  — a scheme that allows students to move from a vocational course to a college degree program using the principle of credit transfer. 

"Through this system, (tech-voc) students and graduates can earn college degree credits for subjects they have already taken, and will not have to take the same subjects again should they decide to pursue a bachelor's degree," TESDA said in a statement.

TESDA Director General Danilo Cruz said that the PCTS will strengthen the country’s existing programs that "reinforces the importance of skills mastery and life-long learning."  

"Likewise, it gives our workers better chances for permanency and further professional growth," the TESDA chief said.

"In addition, as one of the initiatives of TESDA to the PCTS, recognition of prior learning makes TVET more inclusive for all clients with academic achievement, work exposures, and life experiences that are aligned with the competencies contained in various TVET programs," Cruz added.

The process of crediting units earned by tech-voc graduates is also in line with the Philippine Qualifications Framework Act and the Ladderized Education Act.

Declining number of 'ladderized education' graduates 

While TESDA and CHED have long implemented some form of credit transfer that recognizes overlapping learning competencies from tech-voc to higher education, the PCTS is seen to streamline the process.

According to the latest CHED data, the number of graduates in its ladderized education program has steadily declined since 2016 year after year. In 2020-2021, the program only saw 11,951 graduates — at least 300% less than the 43,000 that enrolled in 2016.

According to CHED and TESDA, the PCTS will cover courses in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics Engineering, Hospitality Management, Hotel and Restaurant Management and Information Technology.  

TESDA and CHED, along with a pool of experts, will identify the equivalencies to be implemented in the credit transfer system to ensure the quality of the institutions and the programs for which the credit arrangements in the PCTS apply.

TESDA is among the largest learning networks in the country, overseeing the delivery of training and education services of more than 7,200 institutions. 

In 2021, TESDA recorded at least 1.2 million enrollees in its various training programs, 93% or 1.15 million of which completed their courses. This was a 4.58% increase from the number of TESDA enrollees in 2020. — Cristina Chi

CHED

COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION

TECHNICAL EDUCATION AND SKILLS DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

TESDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Employer preference for grads of 'Big 4' schools outdated &mdash; career educator

Employer preference for grads of 'Big 4' schools outdated — career educator

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Geronimo said that the concept of the ‘Big 4’ is becoming increasingly outdated, particularly in niche industries...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag says he wishes to surrender &mdash; Remulla

Bantag says he wishes to surrender — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 days ago
Remulla said: “He (Bantag) spoke to my colleague, one of my colleagues in the Cabinet to say that he may wish to s...
Headlines
fbtw
'No escalation': 26 provinces under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 since June 2022

'No escalation': 26 provinces under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 since June 2022

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
"No province or city has been escalated to Alert Level 2 from Alert Level 1 since January 2023," the DOH said.
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla: Teves used money from e-sabong to sow terror

Remulla: Teves used money from e-sabong to sow terror

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Suspended Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. may be designated a terrorist with three to five others for allegedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines logs 3,148 COVID-19 cases from April 17 to 23

Philippines logs 3,148 COVID-19 cases from April 17 to 23

23 hours ago
In a weekly bulletin issued on Monday, the Department of Health said an average of 450 cases per day were recorded from April...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How can students cope in extreme heat? DOH shares tips

How can students cope in extreme heat? DOH shares tips

12 minutes ago
Teachers and students are raising concerns about the impacts of summer heat on their health as well as the conduct of classroom...
Headlines
fbtw
Ople off to Egypt to help OFWs crossing over from Sudan

Ople off to Egypt to help OFWs crossing over from Sudan

By Kaycee Valmonte | 34 minutes ago
Each displaced Filipino will receive a $200 financial aid and a job assistance program is also being set up.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 57 minutes ago
The subvariant, also known as Arcturus, has now been detected in 33 countries. It is driving a surge in COVID-19 cases in...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT mulls cutting services for users who don&rsquo;t register SIMs within extension period

DICT mulls cutting services for users who don’t register SIMs within extension period

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The SIM Registration Act does not say that the government or telecommunications companies can suspend mobile services of unregistered...
Headlines
fbtw
Confidence in childhood vaccines fell by 25% in Philippines during pandemic &mdash; UNICEF

Confidence in childhood vaccines fell by 25% in Philippines during pandemic — UNICEF

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Philippines has one million zero-dose kids, the second highest in East Asia and the Pacific region and the fifth highest...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with