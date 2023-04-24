Marcos expects new PNP chief Acorda to ‘calm’ police force in flux

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said Monday he expects PGen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., the newly-installed top cop, to “calm” the police force as the government undertakes many reforms, including investigating officers suspected to be involved in the illegal drug trade.

In an interview over state-run Radyo Pilipinas, Marcos said Acorda is “very steady” and should be able to command over a police force going through a lot of changes.

“Because a lot of things are happening with our police force, we are looking at a lot of things, we are having problems, we really need to appoint someone who we can trust as a commander,” Marcos said in Filipino.

He added: “Maybe he is the most suitable now to calm the situation prevailing over the police force because we are replacing many people, we are building housing, we are fixing their pensions, we are investigating who are involved in the drug syndicate.”

Marching orders

Earlier in the day, Marcos mentioned in his speech during the PNP’s change of command ceremony that among the “pressing challenges” the police will face are "heinous crimes and corrupt practices.”

“Hence, in the face of all these, we must ensure all the more that our law enforcement agencies—especially our police force—remain to be strong and formidable,” he said.

The president laid down his marching orders for Acorda, which include guiding the PNP “towards rebuilding and strengthening, continuous improvement and capacity-building.”

The year started with continued resignation of ranking police officers as investigation into cops suspected to have links with the illegal narcotics trade.

Marcos has also asked the new top cop to make the police’s presence felt in the streets, to defend democratic institutions, and to protect people including journalists, civic actions groups and civil volunteers.

“Finally, serve the people with integrity, with accountability, and genuine justice. Always be open to public scrutiny, and practice restraint and maximum tolerance in the face of harsh criticism,” Marcos said.

He continued: “As a united police force, always strive to win the trust, respect and admiration of our citizenry, through an efficient, ethical and compassionate brand of police work.”

Appointment welcomed

Some senators welcomed the appointment of Acorda, whose work in his previous assignments including Northern Mindanao police director and PNP intelligence chief they praised.

“We have seen firsthand how his leadership has led to a sharper, more active police force, and I have no doubt that what he has done for Region 10, he will be able to do for the whole country as well,” Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said in a statement.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, a former top cop and now Senate public order panel chairperson, said Acorda’s exposure in intelligence and counterintelligence is “badly needed” at a time when the PNP is undergoing internal cleansing.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros agreed in a separate statement, saying Acorda’s experience as former intelligence head will be an “important asset” in the PNP’s cleansing.

But House Deputy Minority Leader Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list) said that choosing Acorda, who like the president hails from Ilocos Norte, would not be “another regionalistic patronage appointment.”

“Such an appointment creates more division and animosity among officers and oftentimes result in squabblings in the ranks. This also leads to human rights violations to impress their commander in chief to get a better chance of being promoted,” Castro said. — with a report from Cristina Chi