Immigration warns vs love scams that also use fake letters from the bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Sunday again warned the public against “love scams” that also use the agency’s name to dupe people to shelling out money.

In a statement, the bureau said it received a report of an Australian national who sought assistance from them as his Filipina friend, “Victoria” was allegedly detained at the Clark International Airport before her supposed flight to Australia.

“Victoria” was supposedly held for smuggling 18kg of Alluvial gold bars. The swindler also sent to the Australian national a photo of a fake letter bearing the signature of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

“In the letter, it was cited that ‘Victoria’ was being held for lacking documents to travel with gold minerals, and so the Australian is demanded to pay $4000 to secure an ‘ownership certificate’ for her,” BI said.

Tangsinco however said that the bureau “has no business inspecting the luggage of traveling passengers,” as he pointed out that a separate agency has a mandate to do that.

He added that BI agents are not allowed to receive money through wire transfers for immigration processes.

The BI chief continued: “It’s the same story over and over again for these scammers, but this time they are targeting foreign nationals using Filipinos. Do not be victimized by these criminals.”