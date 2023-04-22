Water levels in 5 dams continue to drop â€“ Pagasa

Water levels in 5 dams continue to drop – Pagasa

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the water level of Angat Dam decreased by 0.25 centimeters to 196.86 meters at 6 a.m. yesterday from its previous level of 197.11 m.

MANILA, Philippines — The water level of Angat Dam, the main source of potable water for Metro Manila, and four other major dams in Luzon continue to drop amid the ongoing dry season, authorities warned yesterday.

Amid the continuous reduction observed in the level of Angat Dam, it is only 9.26 m away from its rule curve elevation of 187.60 m, the level required to fulfill its functions.

To address the water interruption being experienced by customers of Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. Inc., the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has approved the conditional allocation of 52 cubic meters per second until May.

NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. said the conditional approval of the allocation for the two water concessionaires is dependent on whether they will be able to fulfill their commitments, which include water augmentation and conservation efforts.

The NWRB and the Metropolitan Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) have assured the public that Angat Dam will be able to supply the water requirement in Metro Manila and other provinces until December.

Angat Dam supplies more than 90 percent of Metro Manila’s potable water needs and provides irrigation to 25,000 hectares of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.

Meanwhile, the water level of La Mesa Dam also decreased to 77.19 m from its previous level of 77.20 m or 0.01 cm less.

Other dams with water levels dropping are the Ambuklao Dam, down to 740.18 m from 740.38 m or 0.20 cm less; San Roque Dam, down to 236.16 m from 236.33 m

(0.17 cm less); and Caliraya Dam, now 286.40 m from the previous 286.85 m or (0.45 cm less).

David said the government has learned from the previous El Niño experience in which Angat Dam reached its lowest level of 116 m in June 2019.

He gave assurance that concerned government agencies, including the MWSS and National Irrigation Administration, hold coordination meetings regularly in preparation for this year’s El Niño expected by PAGASA to begin in June or July.