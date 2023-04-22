^

Headlines

DA bans chicken, poultry products from avian flu-hit Chile

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
April 22, 2023 | 10:15am
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has banned the importation of chicken and other poultry products from Chile amid the outbreak of avian flu in the South American country.

Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban signed last April 19 Memorandum Order 29, banning the importation of domestic and wild birds, including poultry meat, day old chicks, eggs and semen originating from Chile.

Panganiban said that based on the March 13, 2023 report submitted by Chile to the World Organization for Animal Health, there was an outbreak of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza in Rubiana 1, Comuna de Rancagua on March 10, affecting domestic birds.

“There is a need to prevent the entry of HPAI virus to protect the health of the local poultry,” Panganiban said.

He ordered the immediate suspension of the processing and issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance of the affected commodities as well as the confiscation of all shipments of the banned poultry products.

Based on data from the Bureau of Animal Industry the country imported at least 2.9 kilos of chicken from Chile from January to March 31 this year.

Meanwhile, Panganiban warned against using unauthorized vaccines against avian influenza as it may increase the risk of virus mutation and further spread of the disease.

“The Bureau of Animal Industry of the Department of Agriculture advises all concerned stakeholders that the adoption of targeted vaccination as a complementary tool to control avian influenza is still undergoing technical review,” he said.

“As of date, no avian influenza vaccine has been registered and authorized for use in the country. Unauthorized vaccines did not undergo proper technical evaluation and there is no guarantee on its safety,” he added.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the bird flu spreads among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. It said that bird flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian influenza viruses have occurred.

