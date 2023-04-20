Immigration appeals to condo owners: Report illegal activities in your buildings

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco has called on condominium building owners to report illegal activities of foreigners in their areas, after a Senate hearing revealed that these residential towers are being used as “scam hubs” where foreign nationals are trafficked to Manila.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said in a legislative hearing that the Philippines has been hosting “scam hubs” where foreigners, mostly from Asia, are flown to Manila for “digital marketing” jobs but are duped into working to scam their compatriots in investing in cryptocurrencies.

An Indonesian national called “Ridwan” said they were brought to a condominium compound in Pasig where other foreign nationals, who may run up to more than 1,000 in number, were told to create social media identities to make their compatriots fall in love with them and invest in cryptocurrencies.

But Tansingco pointed out that “both local law enforcement agencies and the BI have difficulty simply entering condominiums, as these are residential areas, unlike offices of companies.”

The BI chief then warned condo building owners that failure to report illegal activities in their areas may be considered as harboring illegal aliens, which is a criminal offense and may be punishable of up to 10 years in prison.

“If there are illegal aliens in your vicinity, report them to immigration, or to the law enforcement agencies… Protectors of aliens doing illegal activities in the country are also liable by law,” Tangsinco added.

In a separate statement also issued on Thursday, Tansingco said they will be coordinating with the office of Hontiveros on the matter.

“As we speak, our people are already on the ground conducting an investigation on these reports,” he said.

Hontiveros and Sen. Raffy Tulfo, who also attended the hearing, expressed frustration on what the former called is “foot-dragging” of government agencies in cases of inbound trafficking.

“In the next [Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking] meeting, we will be suggesting that each agency have a specific, active role in the handling of trafficking cases,” Tansingco said.

“There needs to be interoperability in our actions for a more harmonized approach in fighting trafficking and illegal recruitment,” he added.

Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty, representing the IACAT, admitted to the senators that they may have failed to flag this situation as their focus had been online sexual exploitation of children.

But Ty said the IACAT would cover this in their investigation.