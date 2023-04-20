^

Headlines

Immigration appeals to condo owners: Report illegal activities in your buildings

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 2:06pm
Immigration appeals to condo owners: Report illegal activities in your buildings
The four women, whose names were withheld, were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino Itnternational Airport Terminal 1 (NAIA-1) on Oct. 17 as they were about to board a flight to Singapore, with connecting flights to Thailand, Laos and Dubai, according to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco has called on condominium building owners to report illegal activities of foreigners in their areas, after a Senate hearing revealed that these residential towers are being used as “scam hubs” where foreign nationals are trafficked to Manila.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said in a legislative hearing that the Philippines has been hosting “scam hubs” where foreigners, mostly from Asia, are flown to Manila for “digital marketing” jobs but are duped into working to scam their compatriots in investing in cryptocurrencies.

An Indonesian national called “Ridwan” said they were brought to a condominium compound in Pasig where other foreign nationals, who may run up to more than 1,000 in number, were told to create social media identities to make their compatriots fall in love with them and invest in cryptocurrencies.

But Tansingco pointed out that “both local law enforcement agencies and the BI have difficulty simply entering condominiums, as these are residential areas, unlike offices of companies.”

The BI chief then warned condo building owners that failure to report illegal activities in their areas may be considered as harboring illegal aliens, which is a criminal offense and may be punishable of up to 10 years in prison.

“If there are illegal aliens in your vicinity, report them to immigration, or to the law enforcement agencies… Protectors of aliens doing illegal activities in the country are also liable by law,” Tangsinco added.

In a separate statement also issued on Thursday, Tansingco said they will be coordinating with the office of Hontiveros on the matter.

“As we speak, our people are already on the ground conducting an investigation on these reports,” he said.

Hontiveros and Sen. Raffy Tulfo, who also attended the hearing, expressed frustration on what the former called is “foot-dragging” of government agencies in cases of inbound trafficking.

“In the next [Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking] meeting, we will be suggesting that each agency have a specific, active role in the handling of trafficking cases,” Tansingco said.

“There needs to be interoperability in our actions for a more harmonized approach in fighting trafficking and illegal recruitment,” he added.

Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty, representing the IACAT, admitted to the senators that they may have failed to flag this situation as their focus had been online sexual exploitation of children.

But Ty said the IACAT would cover this in their investigation.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Villar video berating guards on road barriers goes viral

Villar video berating guards on road barriers goes viral

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar created a buzz online after a video showing her berating a private security guard and his boss for putting...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves still operating e-sabong?

Teves still operating e-sabong?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Despite Malacañang’s directive to stop e-sabong nationwide, suspended Negros 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 3 days ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'
play

Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday claimed that the Philippines, which has long been working to eliminate human trafficking,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bahaghari warns of harmful implication of LGBTQ+ in LTO priority lane

Bahaghari warns of harmful implication of LGBTQ+ in LTO priority lane

4 days ago
This was supposedly part of the LTO's gender and development program, but Bahaghari warned this could be harmful to the LGTBQ+...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
580 held by Corrections bureau get freedom, grooming kit and fare home

580 held by Corrections bureau get freedom, grooming kit and fare home

3 hours ago
Almost 600 Persons Deprived of Liberty from facilities of the Bureau of Corrections walked free on Thursday.
Headlines
fbtw
Cagayan mayors back EDCA as communities protest

Cagayan mayors back EDCA as communities protest

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
In a statement dated April 20, the League of Municipalities of the Philippines - Cagayan Chapter, noted that mayors in Cagayan...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate asked to honor Del Rosario, work in securing arbitral tribunal win

Senate asked to honor Del Rosario, work in securing arbitral tribunal win

5 hours ago
Quoting retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Hontiveros said Del Rosario gave humanity "the largest...
Headlines
fbtw
Privacy body calls meeting on reported law enforcement personnel data breach

Privacy body calls meeting on reported law enforcement personnel data breach

6 hours ago
NPC said it has set a meeting on Thursday afternoon with the PNP, NBI, Civil Service Commission and Bureau of Internal R...
Headlines
fbtw
Sugar production seen falling due to El Ni&ntilde;o

Sugar production seen falling due to El Niño

By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
Sugar production may fall by as much as 15 percent in the next cropping season due to the impact of El Niño this ...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with