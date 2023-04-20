Villar video berating guards on road barriers goes viral

Senator Cynthia Villar, chair of the Senate committee on agriculture and food, speaks during the opening of the High Value Crops Week at the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on April 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Cynthia Villar created a buzz online after a video showing her berating a private security guard and his boss for putting barriers on a portion of a road in Las Piñas that she had earlier cleared of informal settlers.

The six-minute, 32-second long video posted on Facebook by JC DELA CRUZ WORLD earned both positive as well as negative comments and reactions to Villar, who was seen confronting two individuals for setting up metal barriers on the road.

Her office has yet to issue a comment.

As of last night, the video posted 15 hours ago had 2.8 million views, 56,000 reactions and 19,000 comments.

The video showed that Villar grabbing the guard’s arm, while another man, purportedly his boss, appealed to the senator not to harm his employee. Villar denied hurting the guard and ordered the man to leave.

“I’m not hurting your guard. You get out of here! You know me, I removed all the squatters here. I did not get anything from this, now, you will do as you please?” Villar said.

“I’m not hurting your guard. Why, can I hurt him? Is he gay that I can hurt him?” she said in Filipino.

Netizens who saw the video said the incident happened near Zapote River Drive, which was reportedly one of Villar’s pet projects inaugurated in 2021.

A netizen commented, “go, go Senadora…good job!” while another posted in Filipino, “That’s right, Sen. Villar, that’s for the people, she is fighting for the welfare of the people.”