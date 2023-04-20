Even teenage girls can have breast cancer â€“ experts

^

Even teenage girls can have breast cancer – experts

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
April 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Even teenage girls can have breast cancer – experts
The pink ribbon is a symbol to promote awareness about breast cancer.
MANILA, Philippines — Even teenage girls can suffer from breast cancer, experts warned yesterday as they stressed the importance of early screening for the most common cancer among Filipino women.

Kapuso Philippine Foundation for Breast Care Inc. volunteer Aileen Antolin said screening for breast cancer should begin as early as a woman starts menstruating.

“Perhaps early detection should begin as soon as a woman has her menstruation because changes occur when she has her menstruation, so she should know the things to look out for so she can be alerted,” Antolin said in Filipino and English during yesterday’s Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

“A teenager as young as 15 years old can have breast cancer,” she added.

The youngest breast cancer patient they have recorded so far is a 19-year-old girl, whose mother has also been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to Antolin.

She lamented that most breast cancer patients in the country were diagnosed late or were already in advanced stages.

At the same forum, Philippine General Hospital (PGH)-Cancer Institute (CI) chairman Dr. Jorge Ignacio reported that older women who have never been pregnant or given birth are up to three times more at risk from breast cancer than the general population.

Ignacio explained that getting pregnant breaks the cycle of a woman’s estrogen level. The estrogen level goes up and down during monthly menstruation.

“When you get pregnant, it is your progesterone that increases. But if not, the cycle of estrogen stimulation isn’t broken,” he said.

He added that the cycle of estrogen stimulation makes one vulnerable to breast cancer.

Ignacio, however, stressed that breast cancer is considered not as deadly as other types of cancer when detected and treated early.

He further noted that more effective modern medicines and “personalized” breast cancer treatment are now available.

Cancer funds remain limited

Meanwhile, many Filipino cancer patients are still hesitant and unable to get necessary medical treatment despite the availability of government funds to help them recover from the illness.

Speaking at the same forum, Tingog party-list Rep. Jude Acidre revealed that there are efforts to increase the P1.5-billion fund, but it remains inadequate.

“There’s an increase in the cancer assistance fund, but as I always say, there is a certain ceiling right now: our available budget, not just for cancer, is limited,” Acidre said.

“We are not saying it (cancer treatment) is not a priority, but we have to look for other sources of revenue and intervention,” Acidre added.

Ignacio and Antolin said the lack of oncologists and facilities is discouraging patients from seeking early diagnosis and treatment.

Antolin added that unfortunately, many Filipino cancer patients would seek treatment when they are already bedridden or when the illness is already in its advanced stage.

She also observed that it is very difficult to encourage cancer patients to seek early treatment because of budgetary constraints.

Ignacio noted that more effective treatments are available, but remain inaccessible for many cancer patients due to the high cost.

BREAST CANCER

WOMEN
