Australian trade minister takes working visit to Philippines from April 20-25

FILE PHOTO: This photo shows Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell during the first meeting of Commonwealth, State, and Territory Trade and Investment Ministers of Australia as published online on April 12, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s a busy week for Philippine trade amid an even busier month for those following the country’s international relations.

After US trade chief’s visit earlier this week, Australian Minister of Trade Don Farrell will be on a working visit to the Philippines from April 20 to 25. His Manila stop comes after his travel to Vietnam. It will be on the same weekend the country will be hosting Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Qin Gang.

The Philippines has hosted high-ranking officials from Australia monthly since February this year, beginning with the official visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles, Special Envoy for Southeast Asia Nicholas Moore’s working visit in March, and now, for April—Farrell.

“These visits reflect the strong bilateral relations between the Philippines and Australia, as the two countries work towards the elevation of their relations to a higher plane this year," the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Wednesday.

The DFA said the trade minister will be meeting with Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno to discuss “issues of mutual concern” on trade and investments.

In a phone call between President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Australian Prime Minster Anthony Albanese in November, both of the countries’ chiefs vowed to boost defense and trade ties.

Two-way trade between Manila and Canberra went up 40% to P183 billion in 2021 when compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, 111 Australian troops are in the country to participate in the annual war games with the US, but security and humanitarian assistance from Australia also include programs on counterterrorism and the helping out with the crackdown of perpetrators of online sexual exploitation of children. — Kaycee Valmonte