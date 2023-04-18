Lawmakers mourn loss of 'true patriot' Albert Del Rosario

MANILA, Philippines — Condolences poured in from lawmakers over the death of former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, whom they remembered for his pivotal role in winning the case against China on the West Philippine Sea at a Hague-based arbitral tribunal.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva called Del Rosario a "true patriot" and highlighted his legacy and achievements which he said are "permanently inked in the history of our nation."

House Speaker Martin Romualdez (Leyte) said Filipinos will remember Del Rosario for his "strong and consistent defense of territorial waters and features and resources in them that belong to the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea."

"Our country has just lost a consummate diplomat, a humble and conscientious public servant and civilian, and a staunch and passionate defender of national sovereignty," Romualdez said.

Sen. Francis Tolentino offered prayers for the eternal repose of del Rosario's soul, recognizing his unwavering stand in protecting the Philippines' national territory, particularly the West Philippine Sea.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros paid tribute to Del Rosario's leadership, noting that it was through his leadership that the Philippines won the historic 2016 arbitral award, reaffirming the country’s rights in the West Philippine Sea.

“Defending and protecting our rights in the [West Philippine Sea] is an intergenerational battle, one we can win because of the work [Secretary] Del Rosario started, a work we will continue for the future of our country and our children,” Hontiveros said.

Sen. Chiz Escudero, who worked with Del Rosario during the administration of the then-President Benigno Aquino III, remembered the former foreign affairs chief as a man of integrity and patriotism.

Meanwhile, Sen. Grace Poe mourned the loss of a "diplomat par excellence" and praised Del Rosario's "firm diplomacy and dignified demeanor in fighting for the country's interests."

House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto (Batangas) hailed Del Rosario as a "braver defender" of overseas Filipino workers and a "champion of our sovereignty." He praised del Rosario's eloquence in speech and refinement in manners, which earned him the admiration of peers and the respect of nations.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III recognized Del Rosario’s contributions both in diplomacy and in the insurance business, noting that he "defended our country's interests" and "contributed to the growth of the private sector."

The Management Association of the Philippine announced Tuesday the death of Del Rosario, who was one of its members for 45 years.

Prior to his appointment as foreign affairs secretary under the late Benigno Aquino III, Del Rosario served as Philippine Ambassador to the United States under former President Gloria Arroyo’s administration.

He is survived by his wife, Gretchen de Venecia, and their five children. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Kaycee Valmonte and Cristina Chi