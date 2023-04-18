SWS: 53% of Filipino families received help in Q4 2022

MANILA, Philippines — A survey conducted by private pollster Social Weather Stations released Monday showed that 53% of FIlipino families received help in the form of money or other goods in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to the poll conducted from Dec. 10-14, 2022, the most common form of help given was money, with 32% of families having received it, followed by food at 25%. Other forms of help included money that was lent (6%), non-food items (2%), support for schooling or training (2%), any kind of service (2%) and jobs (2%).

Of those who received help, 60% said they got it from the government, followed by their relatives (37%) and friends (11%). Private persons who were not relatives or friends provided help to 5% of families, private companies to 3%, non-governmental organizations to 3% and religious organizations to 1%.

Money given was the most common form of assistance received by families since December 2019, except in September 2021 when food and money were the top two forms of help.

The government was the most common source of help, except in December 2019 when the government and relatives were the top two sources of help.

Money was also the most common form of help received by families in all areas, ranging from 31% to 34%. Food was the second most mentioned form of aid, ranging from 19% to 31%.

The survey showed that 47% of families said they did not receive any help in the last quarter of 2022. The number of families that did not receive any help in the past three months was higher in the Visayas at 54% compared to Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, and Mindanao where it was 46% each.

The poll was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide, with 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. — Xave Gregorio