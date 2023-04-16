Romualdez pushes for PNP's drug unit reorganization following alleged cover-up in P6.7-B shabu haul

Members of the Philippine National Police line up for the monthly rank inspection at the Manila Police District Headquarters on December 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez (Leyte, 1st District) said Sunday that moves to reorganize the police force’s drug unit should be considered, following the alleged involvement of ranking officials in suspected cover-up in the seizure of P6.7 billion worth of shabu last year.

Romualdez in a statement expressed disappointment in the alleged involvement of the members of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group.

“While an in-depth investigation to ascertain the truth is being undertaken, measures to reorganize the police’s drug force unit should be implemented,” the House speaker continued.

The PNP’s Special Investigation Task Group has found that 49 cops have committed lapses in the said operation at a lending firm owned by dismissed anti-narcotics officer Rodolfo Mayo Jr.

The STAR reported that Maj. Gen. Eliseo Cruz, PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management director and supervisor of the SITG, will discuss in detail the results of their investigation on Sunday afternoon

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. has named at least two police generals and other high-ranking officers as allegedly involved in the case. Other police officials have also since gone on a leave of absence as the investigation continues.

A Senate inquiry has also been pushed to look into the matter.

“The investigation into these allegations must be swift and thorough. Let the ax fall where it must because police involvement in this alleged cover-up especially anti-drug operatives, cannot and should not be tolerated,” Romualdez added. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas