^

Headlines

Romualdez pushes for PNP's drug unit reorganization following alleged cover-up in P6.7-B shabu haul

Philstar.com
April 16, 2023 | 10:37am
Romualdez pushes for PNP's drug unit reorganization following alleged cover-up in P6.7-B shabu haul
Members of the Philippine National Police line up for the monthly rank inspection at the Manila Police District Headquarters on December 9, 2022.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez (Leyte, 1st District) said Sunday that moves to reorganize the police force’s drug unit should be considered, following the alleged involvement of ranking officials in suspected cover-up in the seizure of P6.7 billion worth of shabu last year.

Romualdez in a statement expressed disappointment in the alleged involvement of the members of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group.

“While an in-depth investigation to ascertain the truth is being undertaken, measures to reorganize the police’s drug force unit should be implemented,” the House speaker continued.

The PNP’s Special Investigation Task Group has found that 49 cops have committed lapses in the said operation at a lending firm owned by dismissed anti-narcotics officer Rodolfo Mayo Jr.

The STAR reported that Maj. Gen. Eliseo Cruz, PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management director and supervisor of the SITG, will discuss in detail the results of their investigation on Sunday afternoon

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. has named at least two police generals and other high-ranking officers as allegedly involved in the case. Other police officials have also since gone on a leave of absence as the investigation continues.

A Senate inquiry has also been pushed to look into the matter.

“The investigation into these allegations must be swift and thorough. Let the ax fall where it must because police involvement in this alleged cover-up especially anti-drug operatives, cannot and should not be tolerated,” Romualdez added. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2022 Bar topnotcher bares secrets in topping law licensure exam

2022 Bar topnotcher bares secrets in topping law licensure exam

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Many aspiring lawyers never pass the Bar exam, but for UP graduate Czar Matthew Dayday, the friends he met along the...
Headlines
fbtw
P6.7 billion shabu mess: Probers find lapses by 49 cops

P6.7 billion shabu mess: Probers find lapses by 49 cops

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Forty-nine police officers were found to have committed lapses in connection with the 990 kilos of shabu valued at P6.7 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Degamo widow bucks Teves testimony by Zoom

Degamo widow bucks Teves testimony by Zoom

By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The widow of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo yesterday expressed dismay over the move of the Senate committee on...
Headlines
fbtw
Massive manhunt on for Bantag, Zulueta Las Pi&ntilde;as court orders arrest for Lapid slay

Massive manhunt on for Bantag, Zulueta Las Piñas court orders arrest for Lapid slay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A “massive” manhunt is on for former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and his deputy, Ricardo Zulueta,...
Headlines
fbtw
FULL LIST: 2022 Bar exams passers
play

FULL LIST: 2022 Bar exams passers

1 day ago
The 2022 Bar exams posted a passing rate of 43.47%
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NSC: Philippines has &lsquo;no intention of interfering&rsquo; in US-China Taiwan issue

NSC: Philippines has ‘no intention of interfering’ in US-China Taiwan issue

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
Amid accusations by the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, the National Security Council stressed that Manila does not want...
Headlines
fbtw
Will Senate allow Teves&rsquo; Zoom testimony?

Will Senate allow Teves’ Zoom testimony?

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Uncertainty hangs over the scheduled virtual attendance of suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. at...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag urged: Surrender, trust justice system

Bantag urged: Surrender, trust justice system

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
As they continue to hide from the authorities, the family of slain broadcaster Percy Lapid called out former Bureau of Corrections...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill damage, losses nearing P1 billion

Oil spill damage, losses nearing P1 billion

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Damage to the fishery industry and income loss from the massive oil spill in Oriental Mindoro has neared P1 billion almost...
Headlines
fbtw
Koreans again lead Philippines top tourists

Koreans again lead Philippines top tourists

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
South Koreans remained the country’s top tourists as the Department of Tourism welcomed one of four batches in Cebu...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with