CHR condemns series of sexual abuse, violence against children in April 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) strongly condemned "unrelated" cases of rape that occurred just this month, all of which targeted children aged ten or even younger, in a series of events which led their regional offices to conduct independent investigations.

In a statement released on Saturday, the commission listed around four girls who were victims of sexual abuse, rape and violence. Some of them have already passed away.

7-year-old girl from Barangay Cabuco, Trece Martires, Cavite (April 7, 2023).

10-year-old girl from Davao City (April 9, 2023)

3-year-old girl from Sto. Tomas, Batangas (April 9, 2023)

6-year-old girl from Mabalacat, Pampanga (April 11, 2023)

Case details

The first case was a seven-year-old girl who was found injured on a riverbank. Investigations and witness accounts identified the suspect as the victim's godfather who was seen "under the heavy influence of alcohol on the same morning of the incident."

Active bystanders chased the suspect and rushed the victim to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

The second case was a ten-year-old girl, who was discovered near a banana grove. Two days earlier the victim's grandmother asked the cohabiting partner of one of their relatives to babysit her, but found the kid missing when she came back.

The suspect surrendered and confessed to authorities later on for "sexually abusing" the victim and leaving behind the lifeless body.

Third case involved the rape of a three-year-old girl allegedly done by the victim's grandfather. The crime happened inside their residence while the victim's mother was away selling candles for Easter Sunday.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had allegedly abused his granddaughter before. He was also previously accused of sexually assaulting a pregnant woman.

"The final and most recent incident occurred on 11 April 2023 in Mabalacat, Pampanga, where a couple was arrested for the rape and online sex-trafficking of their six-year-old child. Local authorities successfully tracked the suspects' location after their client was arrested by foreign counterparts in Australia," said the CHR.

"Upon inspecting their gadgets, authorities discovered that the couple had been abusing their child for almost a year, and had committed the same offense against other children who are yet to be identified."

Independent investigations in place

The commission is alarmed by the spate of sexual assault against the young children, especially that many of the said perpetuators are either family members or acquaintances exploiting the victims' trust.

According to CHR, the following acts violate Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act alongside several international human rights instruments like the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"The Commission stresses that nothing can justify rape and any form of sexual abuse against children. Regardless of motive and substance or alcohol influence, a person should be held fully liable for harming and abusing another human being," said the CHR.

"As the country's Ombud for Children tasked to take necessary actions in criminal cases involving child victims of rights violations [1], CHR has mobilized its regional offices to conduct independent investigations of the aforementioned cases and seek ways to extend support to authorities and the victims' families," it added.