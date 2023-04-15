^

Headlines

CHR condemns series of sexual abuse, violence against children in April 2023

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 15, 2023 | 12:32pm
CHR condemns series of sexual abuse, violence against children in April 2023
Undated file photo released by the United Nations Children's Fund shows children playing together outdoors.
UNICEF / Joshua Estey, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) strongly condemned "unrelated" cases of rape that occurred just this month, all of which targeted children aged ten or even younger, in a series of events which led their regional offices to conduct independent investigations. 

In a statement released on Saturday, the commission listed around four girls who were victims of sexual abuse, rape and violence. Some of them have already passed away.

  • 7-year-old girl from Barangay Cabuco, Trece Martires, Cavite (April 7, 2023).
  • 10-year-old girl from Davao City (April 9, 2023)
  • 3-year-old girl from Sto. Tomas, Batangas (April 9, 2023)
  • 6-year-old girl from Mabalacat, Pampanga (April 11, 2023)

Case details

The first case was a seven-year-old girl who was found injured on a riverbank. Investigations and witness accounts identified the suspect as the victim's godfather who was seen "under the heavy influence of alcohol on the same morning of the incident."

Active bystanders chased the suspect and rushed the victim to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

The second case was a ten-year-old girl, who was discovered near a banana grove. Two days earlier the victim's grandmother asked the cohabiting partner of one of their relatives to babysit her, but found the kid missing when she came back.

The suspect surrendered and confessed to authorities later on for "sexually abusing" the victim and leaving behind the lifeless body.

Third case involved the rape of a three-year-old girl allegedly done by the victim's grandfather. The crime happened inside their residence while the victim's mother was away selling candles for Easter Sunday.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had allegedly abused his granddaughter before. He was also previously accused of sexually assaulting a pregnant woman.

"The final and most recent incident occurred on 11 April 2023 in Mabalacat, Pampanga, where a couple was arrested for the rape and online sex-trafficking of their six-year-old child. Local authorities successfully tracked the suspects' location after their client was arrested by foreign counterparts in Australia," said the CHR.

"Upon inspecting their gadgets, authorities discovered that the couple had been abusing their child for almost a year, and had committed the same offense against other children who are yet to be identified."

Independent investigations in place

The commission is alarmed by the spate of sexual assault against the young children, especially that many of the said perpetuators are either family members or acquaintances exploiting the victims' trust.

According to CHR, the following acts violate Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act alongside several international human rights instruments like the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

"The Commission stresses that nothing can justify rape and any form of sexual abuse against children. Regardless of motive and substance or alcohol influence, a person should be held fully liable for harming and abusing another human being," said the CHR.

"As the country's Ombud for Children tasked to take necessary actions in criminal cases involving child victims of rights violations [1], CHR has mobilized its regional offices to conduct independent investigations of the aforementioned cases and seek ways to extend support to authorities and the victims' families," it added.

CHILDREN

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

RAPE

SEXUAL ABUSE

VIOLENCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2022 Bar topnotcher bares secrets in topping law licensure exam

2022 Bar topnotcher bares secrets in topping law licensure exam

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
Many aspiring lawyers never pass the Bar exam, but for UP graduate Czar Matthew Dayday, the friends he met along the...
Headlines
fbtw
Degamo widow bucks Teves testimony by Zoom

Degamo widow bucks Teves testimony by Zoom

By Paolo Romero | 4 hours ago
The widow of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo yesterday expressed dismay over the move of the Senate committee on...
Headlines
fbtw

PNP general decries being linked to shabu cover-up

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Saying he was not accorded due process, the former No. 3 man in the Philippine National Police cried foul over the move of Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos implicating him in an alleged attempt to cover up the arrest...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Top Bar passers, top law schools

LIST: Top Bar passers, top law schools

1 day ago
A total of 3,992 out of the 9,183 Bar hopefuls passed the exams, yielding a passing rate of 43.47%.
Headlines
fbtw
3,992 pass Bar exam; UP, Ateneo dominate

3,992 pass Bar exam; UP, Ateneo dominate

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 5 hours ago
The University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University dominated the top 30 of the 3,992 newly minted lawyers who...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Expect warm weekend, cloudy skies with possible rain showers &mdash; PAGASA

Expect warm weekend, cloudy skies with possible rain showers — PAGASA

6 minutes ago
Most parts of the country are forecast to experience warm weather due to the easterlies over the weekend.
Headlines
fbtw
'Don't give up': First visually-impaired Bar passer inspires aspiring lawyers

'Don't give up': First visually-impaired Bar passer inspires aspiring lawyers

By James Relativo | 39 minutes ago
Anthony Mark Emocling from the University of Baguio is no ordinary Bar passer.
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: 54 Omicron XBB.1.9.1 cases detected in Philippines

DOH: 54 Omicron XBB.1.9.1 cases detected in Philippines

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Fifty-four cases of the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.9.1 have been detected in the country, the Department of Health said before...
Headlines
fbtw
US using EDCA for cross-straits interference &ndash; Chinese envoy

US using EDCA for cross-straits interference – Chinese envoy

By Michael Punongbayan | 2 hours ago
The United States is taking advantage of its expanded access to Philippine military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation...
Headlines
fbtw
BI&rsquo;s e-Travel System rolls out today

BI’s e-Travel System rolls out today

By Robertzon Ramirez | 2 hours ago
Starting today, April 15, travelers to and from the Philippines are required to use the e-Travel system of the Bureau of Immigration...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with