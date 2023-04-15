^

DOH: 54 Omicron XBB.1.9.1 cases detected in Philippines

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
April 15, 2023 | 1:00pm
Some commuters at the EDSA Carousel Nepa Q-Mart Station are seen wearing their face masks on March 29, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — Fifty-four cases of the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.9.1 have been detected in the country, the Department of Health (DOH) said before the weekend.

The latest COVID-19 Biosurveillance Report of the DOH showed the XBB.1.9.1, a XBB sublineage, was recently added to the list of variants under monitoring by the World Health Organization (WHO) last March 30.

“The variant was initially flagged due to its increasing global prevalence and higher growth advantage,” the report noted. “However, currently available evidence for XBB.1.9.1 does not suggest any differences in disease severity and/or clinical manifestations compared to the original Omicron variant.”

The report added that limited information is available for the variant and researchers are currently characterizing the variant in terms of transmissibility, immune evasion and ability to cause more severe disease.

The Philippines had initially detected 15 cases of the variant among samples sequenced by the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC), with additional 39 cases since recorded.

The same report showed that out of the recent 199 samples sequenced by UP-PGC last April 3 to 11, 114 were classified as XBB (including 30 XBB.1.5 cases and the 39 XBB.1.9.1 cases), 70 as BA.2.3.20, two cases as XBC, one case as CH.1.1, one case as BQ.1 and one case classified as BA.2 under other Omicron sublineages.

Of the recently detected XBB cases, 102 were local cases from Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Davao region, Soccsksargen, Cordillera Administrative Region and the National Capital Region while 12 were returning overseas Filipinos (ROF).

As to the BA.2.3.20 cases, all were local cases from Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas and Davao.

Meanwhile, the recently reported BQ.1 and XBC cases were from Davao region while the CH.1.1 case was detected in Mimaropa.

On the other hand, the one case identified under other Omicron sublineages was a ROF.

In total, there were 189 samples tagged as Omicron subvariants from the 199 sequenced samples. No lineages were assigned to the remaining 10 samples.

The Philippines is on the right track as far as COVID-19 response and measures are concerned, an official of the WHO said yesterday.

