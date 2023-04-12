Philippines, US reaffirm commitment to Mutual Defense Treaty

The Filipino and American soldiers during the opening ceremony of PH-US joint army exercises dubbed as "Salaknib" 2023 at Fort Magsaysay in Palayan, Nueva Ecija on March 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to their decades-old treaty alliance amid tensions in the region and a continuously evolving geopolitical landscape.

“We reaffirmed today that our Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) remains the bedrock of our cooperation,” US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III said during the joint press briefing early Wednesday, Manila time.

“As Secretary Blinken and I have said clearly and repeatedly, the Mutual Defense Treaty applied to armed attacks on either of our armed forces, our aircraft, or public vessels – including our Coast Guard – anywhere in the South China Sea.”

This year’s 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was held in Washington DC, coinciding with the largest iteration of the 2023 Balikatan exercises kicked off back home. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez Jr. met with their Washington counterparts, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Austin.

The dialogue is the third meeting held, with the previous 2+2 meet occurring in 2016.

The MDT was inked in 1951, with the aim to enhance security cooperation between the two countries. The 1998 Visiting Forces Agreement and the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement were later established to complement and operationalize plans of mutual defense.

In this year’s 2+2, the US said it expects that total infrastructure investments in EDCA will reach over $100 million by the end of its fiscal year in September.

Meanwhile, Manila and Washington have agreed to adopt a Security Sector Assistance Roadmap in the next months to guide defense modernization investments and capacity-building efforts in the next five to 10 years.

The two countries also reiterate the importance of partnerships with like-minded countries and expressed support for international alliances to maintain regional peace and stability. — Kaycee Valmonte