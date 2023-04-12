More areas in Luzon under Signal No. 1 as Amang moves slowly

MANILA, Philippines — More areas in the eastern part of Luzon were placed under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Amang continued to meander over Lagonoy Gulf in Bicol peninsula, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

The country’s first cyclone of the year was last spotted over the coastal waters of Caramoan in Camarines Sur, with peak winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said Amang was moving northwestward slowly.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised in the following areas:

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Burias Island

Ticao Island

Laguna (Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pila),

Aurora

Quezon province (City of Tayabas, Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Calauag, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands

Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala, Rodriguez, Baras, City of Antipolo)

Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad)

Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, General Tinio)

What to expect

According to state meteorologists, areas under Wind Signal No. 1 may experience strong winds that “may cause minimal to minor impacts to life and property.”

Residents of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Quezon will experience heavy rain until Thursday morning.

Heavy rain will also affect Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and the southern portion of Aurora in the next three days.

PAGASA warned that heavy rain may trigger flash floods and landslides.

Moderate to rough seas may be experienced over the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon (wave height up to 3.5 meters), and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon (wave height up to 2.8 meters). Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

In response to the effects of Amang, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it activated the highest level in emergency prepapredness and response protocol.

Calabarzon, Bicol region, and Eastern Visayas were considered “high-risk” regions and placed under “Charlie” protocol. Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Mimaropa were tagged “moderate risk” and placed under “Bravo” protocol, while Caraga was considered “low risk” and placed under “Alpha” protocol.

Amang is expected to head northwest in the next 12 hours, and is expected to pass over the eastern parts of Camarines Sur, Lamon Bay, and Quezon province. It may pass near or over Polillo Islands.

“Considering the weak and disorganized nature of this depression, considerable changes in the track forecast of succeeding bulletins are not ruled out,” PAGASA said.

The tropical depression is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area by Thursday, possibly earlier, due to the combined effects of land interaction, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear.

Forecast position

Apr 12, 2023 8:00 PM - Over the coastal waters of Siruma, Camarines Sur

Apr 13, 2023 8:00 AM - Over the coastal waters of Burdeos, Quezon

Apr 13, 2023 8:00 PM - In the vicinity of Rizal, Nueva Ecija

— Gaea Katreena Cabico