Senate probe sought on P6.7-B shabu haul ‘cover up’

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. is calling for a Senate investigation into the alleged attempt to cover up the arrest of a dismissed anti-narcotics officer who owned the property where 990 kilograms of shabu worth P6.7-billion was seized in October 2022.

Revilla on Tuesday filed Senate Resolution No. 564 directing the appropriate Senate panel to conduct an inquiry on the alleged involvement of high-ranking police officials in the drug bust with the goal of establishing a system that would prevent the circumvention of rules and ensure accountability of those who supposedly participated.

“Instances such as this, in which government personnel involved commit detestable acts that serve to taint the integrity of the agency they serve, must be thwarted. The Senate must therefore step in and ensure that the trust and confidence reposed unto them is not abused,” Revilla said in his resolution.

On Monday, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos threatened 10 ranking police officials who were allegedly involved in the supposed cover-up of the arrest of PMSgt. Rodolfo Mayo with suspension if they do not take a leave of absence within the week.

Among them was Police Drug Enforcement Group director PBGen. Narciso Domingo who on Tuesday denied attempting to cover up Mayo’s arrest. Domingo said uncuffing and releasing Mayo was a “tactical move” allegedly approved by Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. and former PNP deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos Jr.

Domingo said they were planning to use Mayo for a follow-up operation after the ex-policeman revealed there was another huge cache of illegal drugs stored in a warehouse in Pasig City.

“I got a clearance for that because it was a strategic decision made with the clearance of the TDCO (deputy chief for operations) and the Chief PNP,” Domingo said.

Col. Julian Olonan, who heads the PDEG’s Calabarzon special operations unit and also among the officials asked to go on leave, said it never crossed their mind to hide Mayo’s involvement in the illegal drug trade.

“My conscience is clear. We did nothing wrong here,” he said.

Domingo said the plan to tap Mayo for another operation did not push through after they were ordered to stand down by Azurin and secure the former police officer instead.

Santos, Domingo, Olonan and the seven other top cops all agreed to file their leaves of absence while an investigation into the supposed cover-up is underway. — Xave Gregorio with a report from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas