More areas in Luzon under Signal No. 1 as ‘Amang’ moves toward Catanduanes

Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 5:41pm
Satellite image captured on April 11, 2023 shows Tropical Depression Amang.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA hoisted Signal No. 1 over more areas in Luzon as Tropical Depression “Amang” kept its strength and moved westward towards the northern coast of Catanduanes.

The country’s first cyclone of the year was last spotted 130 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 250 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte packing winds of up to 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph, according to a PAGASA bulletin issued at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

PAGASA said Amang is forecast to track generally westward or west northwestward towards the Bicol region for the next 24 hours and is seen to remain over waters east of Luzon for the next three days, although a landfall over or near Catanduanes is not ruled out.

The following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Luzon

  • Catanduanes
  • Sorsogon
  • Albay
  • Camarines Sur
  • Camarines Norte
  • Quezon including Polillo Islands
  • Marinduque
  • Ticao Island
  • Burias Island
  • Rizal
  • Laguna (San Pablo City, Alaminos, Calauan, Bay, Los Baños, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Pila, Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)
  • Aurora
  • Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel, San Ildefonso)
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Alfonso Castaneda)
  • Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa, Cabanatuan City, Talavera, San Jose City, Carranglan, Pantabangan, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Laur, Palayan City, Gabaldon)
  • Isabela (Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Palanan, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan)

Visayas

  • Northern Samar
  • Samar (Calbayog City, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan, Gandara, Santa Margarita,
  • San Jorge)
  • Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Dolores)

PAGASA said Signal No. 1 may be raised over areas in Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley in the next bulletins.

What to expect

State weather forecasters said areas under Wind Signal No. 1 may experience strong winds that may pose “minimal to minor threat to life and property.”

From this afternoon until tonight, heavy rains are expected over the Bicol Region and Northern Samar.

From this afternoon to Thursday evening, intense rains are forecast over the northern portion of Quezon and the eastern portion of Laguna, while heavy rains are expected over Rizal, the southern portion of Aurora, the rest of Laguna and Quezon.

PAGASA warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible under these conditions.

The state weather bureau also issued a marine gale warning over Catanduanes, the eastern coasts of Albay and Sorsogon, and the northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

Fishing boats and other small vessels are advised not to venture out into the sea, while larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Amang is forecast to remain a tropical depression, with the possibility of weakening into a low pressure area by late Thursday or early Friday.

Forecast position

  • Apr 12, 2023 02:00 AM - 135 km East Northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte
  • Apr 12, 2023 02:00 PM - 185 km East of Infanta, Quezon
  • Apr 13, 2023 02:00 AM - 135 km East Southeast of Baler, Aurora
  • Apr 13, 2023 02:00 PM - 75 km East of Baler, Aurora
  • Apr 14, 2023 02:00 AM - Over the coastal wates of Casiguran, Aurora
  • Apr 14, 2023 02:00 PM - In the vicinity of Santiago, Isabela

— Xave Gregorio

Philstar
