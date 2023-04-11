^

Headlines

PAGASA: LPA enters PAR

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
April 11, 2023 | 12:00am
PAGASA: LPA enters PAR
PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said the low-pressure area entered Philippine area of responsibility at 2 a.m. on Monday.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday said that a low-pressure area has entered the Philippine area of responsibility.

PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said the low-pressure area entered Philippine area of responsibility at 2 a.m. on Monday.

“Based on the latest data, we do not remove the possibility that it will become a typhoon. If this happens, it will be the first tropical cyclone for the year 2023, and it will be named Amang,” Badrina said.

He added the low-pressure area will bring rains to the eastern portion of Visayas, including Samat, Leyte, Biliran and southern Luzon.

“The Philippine area of responsibility is also expected to affect Quezon and Aurora areas. We expect rains in Eastern Visayas, Caraga region and other areas in Luzon, Visayas and the western part of Mindanao,” Badrina added.

He said possible flash floods or landslides are expected in Eastern Visayas and the Caraga region due to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Badrina said in Metro Manila, rains are expected on Thursday.

Based on monitoring of the weather bureau, the low-pressure area was located 905 kilometers east of Mindanao.

PAGASA said it expects at least one tropical cyclone in April; one to two each in May and June and two to three each in July, August and September 2023.

In April 2022, Tropical Depression Agaton was the first typhoon to enter the country.

The state agency said the highest heat index on Sunday was recorded in Zamboanga City at 40 degrees Celsius.

LPA

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday recovered another body of a passenger of ferry M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 that caught fire off...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines won&rsquo;t allow offensives from new EDCA sites

Marcos: Philippines won’t allow offensives from new EDCA sites

10 hours ago
“We will not let any of our bases be used for whatever offensive action,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression to enter Philippines Wednesday

Tropical depression to enter Philippines Wednesday

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
A low-pressure area expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility near Mindanao last night may develop into the...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Basilan ferry fire rises to 32

Death toll from Basilan ferry fire rises to 32

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 day ago
The death toll from the M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 ferry fire rose to 32 with the discovery of a floating cadaver in Basilan province...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panels&rsquo; mandatory ROTC bill pushes for free uniforms for cadets

Senate panels’ mandatory ROTC bill pushes for free uniforms for cadets

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Senate Bill No. 2034 approved by the Senate defense, higher education and finance panels lists two benefits for ROTC cadets...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos seeks fixing of pension system for war veterans

Marcos seeks fixing of pension system for war veterans

By Alexis Romero | 38 minutes ago
The government wants to fix the pension system of war veterans to increase the benefits given to them, President Marcos said...
Headlines
fbtw
EDCA sites not for offensive actions &ndash; Marcos

EDCA sites not for offensive actions – Marcos

By Helen Flores | 38 minutes ago
The four new sites within Philippine military bases made accessible to US forces under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to give Teves chance to be heard &ndash; Bato

Senate to give Teves chance to be heard – Bato

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 38 minutes ago
Suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. will be given the chance to be heard if he attends the public...
Headlines
fbtw
ACT proposes gradual return to summer school break

ACT proposes gradual return to summer school break

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 38 minutes ago
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers has proposed the adoption of 185 class days per school year to gradually revert to the...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: 72 dead from drowning during Semana break

PNP: 72 dead from drowning during Semana break

By Evelyn Macairan | 38 minutes ago
A total of 72 people including 23 minors and three senior citizens died from drowning during the Holy Week, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with