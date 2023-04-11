PAGASA: LPA enters PAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday said that a low-pressure area has entered the Philippine area of responsibility.

PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said the low-pressure area entered Philippine area of responsibility at 2 a.m. on Monday.

“Based on the latest data, we do not remove the possibility that it will become a typhoon. If this happens, it will be the first tropical cyclone for the year 2023, and it will be named Amang,” Badrina said.

He added the low-pressure area will bring rains to the eastern portion of Visayas, including Samat, Leyte, Biliran and southern Luzon.

“The Philippine area of responsibility is also expected to affect Quezon and Aurora areas. We expect rains in Eastern Visayas, Caraga region and other areas in Luzon, Visayas and the western part of Mindanao,” Badrina added.

He said possible flash floods or landslides are expected in Eastern Visayas and the Caraga region due to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Badrina said in Metro Manila, rains are expected on Thursday.

Based on monitoring of the weather bureau, the low-pressure area was located 905 kilometers east of Mindanao.

PAGASA said it expects at least one tropical cyclone in April; one to two each in May and June and two to three each in July, August and September 2023.

In April 2022, Tropical Depression Agaton was the first typhoon to enter the country.

The state agency said the highest heat index on Sunday was recorded in Zamboanga City at 40 degrees Celsius.