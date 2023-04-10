^

Headlines

DOH: COVID-19 cases spiked 13% during Holy Week

Philstar.com
April 10, 2023 | 5:21pm
DOH: COVID-19 cases spiked 13% during Holy Week
Altar servers walk during a procession marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday at St. Joseph the Worker Church in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan on April 9, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported Monday that COVID-19 cases in the country spiked by 13% during Holy Week in a continuation of an upward trend of infections in the last three weeks.

The DOH said in a case bulletin that it logged 1,944 cases from Holy Monday, April 3, to Easter Sunday, April 9, with 17 of these cases classified as severe and critical.

Meanwhile, 30 deaths were verified in the past week but none of them occurred from March 27 to April 9.

Hospital bed utilization remained relatively low with 16.5% non-ICU beds in use and 14.8% ICU beds in use.

Private think tank OCTA Research Group reported earlier in the day that the seven-day positivity rate in Metro Manila has increased to 6.5% from 4.4% as of April 8.

The positivity rate is a ratio of people who tested positive for COVID-19 out of all the tests conducted within a given period of time, which a 2021 study suggested could be an indicator for the spread of the disease.

The Philippines saw a 29% uptick in cases the week before Holy Week, although the Department of Health downplayed this as "insignificant" citing the low hospital utilization rates. — Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

Coast Guard recovers another body from ferry fire; confirmed dead now at 32

1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday recovered another body of a passenger of ferry M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 that caught fire off...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression to enter Philippines Wednesday

Tropical depression to enter Philippines Wednesday

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
A low-pressure area expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility near Mindanao last night may develop into the...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration seeks probe into possible involvement of airline personnel in trafficking

Immigration seeks probe into possible involvement of airline personnel in trafficking

9 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has called on the officials of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to look into the possible...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from Basilan ferry fire rises to 32

Death toll from Basilan ferry fire rises to 32

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The death toll from the M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 ferry fire rose to 32 with the discovery of a floating cadaver in Basilan province...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Fixing &lsquo;ambulance chasing,&rsquo; Marcos Jr. to attend King Charles III&rsquo;s coronation

News from home: Fixing ‘ambulance chasing,’ Marcos Jr. to attend King Charles III’s coronation

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate panels&rsquo; mandatory ROTC bill pushes for free uniforms for cadets

Senate panels’ mandatory ROTC bill pushes for free uniforms for cadets

By Xave Gregorio | 38 minutes ago
Senate Bill No. 2034 approved by the Senate defense, higher education and finance panels lists two benefits for ROTC cadets...
Headlines
fbtw
Oriental Mindoro residents still bearing brunt of oil spill a month later

Oriental Mindoro residents still bearing brunt of oil spill a month later

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Residents in some of the most affected areas of the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro are still reeling from its devastating effects...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration logs 45k arrivals on Easter Sunday

Immigration logs 45k arrivals on Easter Sunday

4 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration said it recorded more than 45,000 arrivals on Easter Sunday as Filipinos return home after the Holy...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines won&rsquo;t allow offensives from new EDCA sites

Marcos: Philippines won’t allow offensives from new EDCA sites

4 hours ago
“We will not let any of our bases be used for whatever offensive action,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said...
Headlines
fbtw
72 dead from drowning after Holy Week season: police

72 dead from drowning after Holy Week season: police

5 hours ago
At least 72 people have died by drowning in the Philippines since the start of the month, police said Monday, attributing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with