DepEd adjusts tuition fee increase consultation deadline for private schools

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education is extending its deadlines for private schools looking to increase their tuition fees as well as those who plan on renewing their permits, taking note of the adjustments made to the academic calendar affected by the pandemic.

According to DepEd Memorandum No. 19, the department adjusted deadlines “to provide private education institutions time” to comply with consultation and documents needed as well as to have enough to renew their permits to operate."

“This adjustment shall apply to consultation and application for changes in tuition and other school fees that will be charged in the upcoming school year 2023 to 2024 only,” DepEd said.

Here are the new deadlines for private schools:

June 15, 2023 - Consultations for tuition and other fee increases

June 30, 2023 - Deadline for the submission of documentary requirements related to fee increases

April 15, 2023 - Deadline for renewal of permits to operate

October 31, 2023 - Deadline for new offerings (courses/year levels, new schools)

Without the go-signals from DepEd, deadlines would have been set earlier. Department Order No. 12 from 1997 provides that tuition fee consultations should have been made by March 31, while applications should have been slated for May 15.

Applications for new school courses, year levels, or schools should have been made by August 30 on the year before these are offered under Department Order 88, which was issued in 2010. — Kaycee Valmonte