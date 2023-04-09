^

Day of Valor: Marcos, Duterte pay homage to Filipino war veterans

Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 10:53am
Day of Valor: Marcos, Duterte pay homage to Filipino war veterans
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) stands beside Vice President Sara Duterte (L) in a traditional dress after he delivered his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Aaron Favila via AFP / pool

MANILA, Philippines — As Filipinos celebrate Day of Valor, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte paid homage to Filipino war veterans in hopes that Filipinos today will be inspired by their courage by serving fellow countrymen.

“As we recollect the sacrifices of our forebears who fought long and hard to defend our nation’s freedom, let us also bear in mind that our actions today determine the future of our country, including the succeeding generations,” Marcos Jr. said in a statement on Sunday.

“Let us strive towards developing a more humane, fair, and progressive society that allows our citizenry to relish their liberty and achieve their individual and collective aspirations.”

The country annually commemorates the heroism and courage shown by Filipino soldiers during the Japanese occupation on April 9, when Bataan fell to Japanese soldiers in the second world war. 

Both Marcos Jr. and Duterte paid tribute to the “indomitable spirit” of Filipinos. Despite trials, Duterte said the country and its people endure every challenge proudly, while Marcos Jr. said Filipinos go through life with “grit, grace, and determination.”

“We are called on this occasion to embody a strong sense of bravery in rising above the unconquerable challenges of nationhood as we tirelessly commit to our enduring fight against the social ills that corrupt the core of governance and march on toward our hope of inclusive and resilient progress,” Duterte said in her statement. 

In lieu of Sunday, April 10 was declared a regular holiday in the spirit of “holiday economics” or to allow Filipinos have more time to spend with their families, which in turn spurs the economy. — Kaycee Valmonte

