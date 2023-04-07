NDRRMC: Food poisoning, 4 vehicular accidents logged during Holy Week

People watch the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga province on April 7, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Six students suffered food poisoning and seven individuals were injured in four separate vehicular incidents during the observance of Holy Week, disaster officials reported on Good Friday.

In its situation report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that six elementary school students from Lopez Jaena in Misamis Occidental complained of abdominal pain on Monday after eating sunflower seeds. They were brought to the town’s health unit for medical treatment and later sent to their homes.

The NDRRMC reported a vehicular incident in Tagudin, Ilocos Sur on Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a car. The victim suffered multiple abrasions and back pain.

A kalesa carrying visitors in Vigan was damaged on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, there was an accident involving a large-displacement motorcycle and a “kulong-kulong” or sidecar in Santa Lucia, Ilocos Norte. Those involved had minor scratches.

The NDRRMC also reported that a vehicular accident occurred in the early morning of Tuesday at P-1 Base Camp in Maramag, Bukidnon.

“As our nation solemnly observes the Holy Week, keep in mind the safety of our families and homes. Check the vehicles you will use when you travel, list emergency hotlines in your destination, secure your homes, and stay safe,” NDRRMC Executive Director Ariel Nepomuceno said during the start of the Holy Week.

The Department of Health also issued reminders to keep the observance of Holy Week safe and healthy.