^

Headlines

NDRRMC: Food poisoning, 4 vehicular accidents logged during Holy Week

Philstar.com
April 7, 2023 | 6:08pm
NDRRMC: Food poisoning, 4 vehicular accidents logged during Holy Week
People watch the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga province on April 7, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Six students suffered food poisoning and seven individuals were injured in four separate vehicular incidents during the observance of Holy Week, disaster officials reported on Good Friday.

In its situation report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that six elementary school students from Lopez Jaena in Misamis Occidental complained of abdominal pain on Monday after eating sunflower seeds. They were brought to the town’s health unit for medical treatment and later sent to their homes.

The NDRRMC reported a vehicular incident in Tagudin, Ilocos Sur on Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a car. The victim suffered multiple abrasions and back pain.

A kalesa carrying visitors in Vigan was damaged on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, there was an accident involving a large-displacement motorcycle and a “kulong-kulong” or sidecar in Santa Lucia, Ilocos Norte. Those involved had minor scratches.

The NDRRMC also reported that a vehicular accident occurred in the early morning of Tuesday at P-1 Base Camp in Maramag, Bukidnon.

“As our nation solemnly observes the Holy Week, keep in mind the safety of our families and homes. Check the vehicles you will use when you travel, list emergency hotlines in your destination, secure your homes, and stay safe,” NDRRMC Executive Director Ariel Nepomuceno said during the start of the Holy Week.

The Department of Health also issued reminders to keep the observance of Holy Week safe and healthy.

HOLY WEEK 2023
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody &mdash; DepEd

Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody — DepEd

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
Police apprehended yesterday a Grade 10 student who was caught bringing a hand grenade and dried marijuana leaves at a public...
Headlines
fbtw
Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

2 days ago
Two people remained missing, while 216 were rescued.
Headlines
fbtw
China: 'Think carefully' about increased US military role in South China Sea

China: 'Think carefully' about increased US military role in South China Sea

10 hours ago
The expansion of four military bases that the US will get access to comes at a time of growing concern over China’s...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

By Cristina Chi | 3 days ago
The Department of Education said Tuesday that it will form a group to study the proposal to return to the old academic calendar...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA spotted off Mindanao, may enter PAR on Easter Sunday

LPA spotted off Mindanao, may enter PAR on Easter Sunday

8 hours ago
The LPA, which was formed on Thursday, was last seen 1,600 kilometers east of southern Mindanao, said PAGASA weather specialist...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Video disinformation, laws on social media among digital threats in SEA &mdash; report

Video disinformation, laws on social media among digital threats in SEA — report

2 hours ago
"[W]hat is known is that these laws to tighten control of social media do not have, as their aim, greater social media accountability...
Headlines
fbtw
Cardinal Advincula urges faithful to make sacrifices for others

Cardinal Advincula urges faithful to make sacrifices for others

2 hours ago
In his homily, Advincula called on the faithful to respond to God’s immense love with gratitude and humility.
Headlines
fbtw
Kadamay doubts EDCA benefit to local communities

Kadamay doubts EDCA benefit to local communities

4 hours ago
Kadamay said Filipino workers could just end up as cheap labor employed through third-party recruitment agencies and without...
Headlines
fbtw
Fil-Am among Democrat lawmakers expelled by Tennessee House

Fil-Am among Democrat lawmakers expelled by Tennessee House

5 hours ago
The Tennessee House voted on Thursday to expel Justin Jones—who is of Black and Filipino descent—and his colleague...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines holds bloody crucifixions, whippings on Good Friday

Philippines holds bloody crucifixions, whippings on Good Friday

By Allison Jackson | 5 hours ago
Dozens of men wearing crowns made out of vines and cloth over their faces walked barefoot through narrow streets, flogging...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with