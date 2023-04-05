^

DOJ indicts Teves’ bodyguard who allegedly co-plotted Degamo slay

April 5, 2023 | 12:06pm
Armed policemen man a check point in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5, 2023, a day after provincial governor Roel Degamo and eight others were killed in a mass shooting.
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice has indicted Rep. Arnolfo Teves' (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) long-time security and bodyguard for multiple counts of murder for his alleged role as co-mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

Marvin Miranda, who DOJ Secretary Crispin Remulla previously named as one of those who led the plan to kill Degamo, will face charges of nine counts of murder, 13 counts of frustrated murder and four counts of attempted murder.

In a statement, the DOJ said that the prosecutors' indictment follows the extra-judicial confessions made by five suspects that claimed Miranda played an "indispensable part" in the plot to assassinate Degamo.

Based on the suspects' accounts, DOJ prosecutors ultimately found that Miranda, a former military reservist, "conspired in the commission of the crimes.” 

“The state prosecutors found that Miranda conspired in the commission of the crimes and recommended his indictment together with [six others accused], who were previously charged in court,” the DOJ said.

Following this, state prosecutors would be amending the charge sheets already filed in court to include Miranda as one of the accused.

Remulla said that Miranda's arrest signals the near completion of the Degamo case.

The National Bureau of Investigation - National Capital Region captured Miranda in what authorities said was a "hot pursuit" operation at a mountain resort in Antique on March 27. Miranda underwent inquest on April 3.

A copy of a resolution, which may also contain the basis for the validity of the warrantless arrest, has yet to be made public by the DOJ.

Prior to this, Remulla also said that Teves remains the "highest mastermind" in the killing of Degamo. 

Remulla alleged that Teves talked to Miranda and other gunmen about the killing through a video call and had bid them "good luck."

The embattled lawmaker continues to evade orders to return home even as House lawmakers have placed him on a 60-day suspension from Congress.  — Cristina Chi

