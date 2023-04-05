^

Headlines

Will harsh penalties for rude government staff work? What psychology tells us

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 11:09am
Will harsh penalties for rude government staff work? What psychology tells us
Passengers line up to go through immigration counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on March 4, 2023.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — True to the brand of justice that catapulted him to fame and power, Sen. Raffy Tulfo is mulling legislation that will punish government workers found to be "rude and snobbish" with dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification from public office.

Tulfo said Wednesday that he plans to craft an "anti-taray" bill that will impose tougher penalties on government workers guilty of misconduct, harassment, and even human rights violations.

"It’s time to punish government workers who are rude, boorish, yelling and abusive towards our countrymen who go to their offices to transact. Government employees must be patient and service-oriented, not snobbish!" Tulfo said in Filipino in a statement.

The senator has filed a resolution seeking a Senate inquiry on these reported incidents, including that of Filipino traveler Cham Tanteras who was offloaded from her flight to Israel after an immigration officer asked her what Tulfo called "unreasonable" and "unnecessary" questions.

"The Tanteras incident has sparked massive concerns about the capacity, not only of Bureau of Immigration employees, but all government officers and employees, especially frontliners in general, in performing their duties with utmost integrity, compassion, and in accordance with the Code of Conduct governing government staff," Tulfo said in Senate Resolution No. 554.

According to a source familiar with exit procedures, immigration officers may ask follow-up questions when a travelers' circumstances — like not having enough pocket money or a visible source of income — raise suspicions. Those with active working visas to a third country could also come under scrutiny, the source said.

There is no standard set of follow-up questions.

Reward and punishment

The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees already prescribe norms for government officials and workers, such as professionalism, justness and sincerity, and responsiveness to the public.

Enacted in February 1989, the code mandates all government officials and employees to "not discriminate against anyone, especially the poor and the underprivileged" and to "extend prompt, courteous, and adequate service to the public."

Unlike Tulfo’s proposal, the code does not provide penalties for violations of these norms and instead directs the Civil Service Commission to "adopt positive measures" so that government officials and employees observe the standards provided by the law.

In psychology, behaviors can be modified either through reinforcement or punishment, both of which can be positive — which means something is being added — or negative — which means something is being removed.

"Reinforcement means you are increasing a behavior, and punishment means you are decreasing a behavior," reads a general psychology textbook from the University of Central Florida.

One example of positive punishment is spanking, which a review of 50 years of research suggests can lead children to defy authority, increase antisocial behavior and aggression, and contribute to cognitive and mental health issues.

Positive reinforcement, on the other hand, provides an incentive to increase the likelihood of a behavior.

A 2014 study found that positive reinforcement, whether it comes to workers as an extrinsic reward such as a pay increase or an intrinsic reward such as praise, is positively linked with the performance of employees.

"Positive reinforcement is seen to be the most effective way of motivating staffs to perform better in organizations. Employees are encouraged to do better as they know when each desired behavior is shown, they will be rewarded," researchers Leong Teen Wei and Rashad Yazdanifard said in their paper.

They added, "Punishment is another technique applied to reduce or remove certain behavior. Those who are given penalty show better discipline. However, punishment is often not favored as it may bring down some of them."

CIVIL SERVICE

GOVERNMENT WORKERS

RAFFY TULFO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Magnitude 6.2-quake hits Catanduanes waters; tsunami warning issued

Magnitude 6.2-quake hits Catanduanes waters; tsunami warning issued

14 hours ago
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the waters off the town of Gigmoto in Catanduanes province on Tuesday night, prompting state...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
The Department of Education said Tuesday that it will form a group to study the proposal to return to the old academic calendar...
Headlines
fbtw
Degamo camp sees another key player

Degamo camp sees another key player

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
There is another main player in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, an individual who infiltrated the slain...
Headlines
fbtw
Warning of school closures and job losses, private schools object to anti-&ldquo;no-permit no-exam&rdquo; bills

Warning of school closures and job losses, private schools object to anti-“no-permit no-exam” bills

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
While acknowledging the need to ease the financial burdens of students and their parents, the country's largest network of...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd acknowledges ACT membership legal, won't bar teachers from joining

DepEd acknowledges ACT membership legal, won't bar teachers from joining

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
The statement came, though, with a caveat that teachers joining organizations should steer clear of breaking the law.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No oil slick from Mindoro spill spotted in Coron yet &mdash; official

No oil slick from Mindoro spill spotted in Coron yet — official

5 minutes ago
The University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute on Monday said a satellite image from the United States National...
Headlines
fbtw
Task Force Degamo formed to secure Negros, rest of country

Task Force Degamo formed to secure Negros, rest of country

28 minutes ago
Task Force DEGAMO has national task force groups for intelligence, law enforcement operations, investigation and legal operations,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ indicts Teves&rsquo; bodyguard who allegedly co-plotted Degamo slay

DOJ indicts Teves’ bodyguard who allegedly co-plotted Degamo slay

31 minutes ago
The Department of Justice has indicted Rep. Arnolfo Teves' (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) long-time security and bodyguard...
Headlines
fbtw
'No significant disturbances': PHIVOLCS lifts tsunami advisory

'No significant disturbances': PHIVOLCS lifts tsunami advisory

2 hours ago
In an advisory issued past midnight, PHIVOLCS said no significant sea level disturbances were recorded following the qua...
Headlines
fbtw
SC to release 2022 Bar exam results on April 14

SC to release 2022 Bar exam results on April 14

3 hours ago
Results of the 2022 Bar exams can be accessed on SC’s website after a special en banc session next Friday, Associate...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with