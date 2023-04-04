^

Warning of school closures and job losses, private schools object to anti-“no-permit no-exam” bills

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 6:17pm
Warning of school closures and job losses, private schools object to anti-"no-permit no-exam" bills
All 22 senators voted for the passage of Senate Bill 1359, otherwise known as the “No Permit, No Exam” Prohibition Act.
MANILA, Philippines — While acknowledging the need to ease the financial burdens of students and their parents, the country's largest network of private school groups said Monday that banning a "no-permit no-exam" policy in private institutions could prevent them from meeting financial obligations.

The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA) said that Senate and House bills banning the policy will impose "prohibitive provisions that will seriously affect the timely collection of tuition and other financial obligations" needed to support its operations.

Senate Bill 1359 has passed final reading, while House Bill 7584, which only covers basic education, hurdled second reading on March 21.

A House bill prohibiting the "no-permit, no-exam" policy in tertiary educational institutions passed final reading in 2022.

COCOPEA, which is composed of private schools from basic and tertiary education, said that the two Chambers should defer its bicameral committee deliberations and heed the concerns of the private sector first.

COCOPEA's opposition to the bills is based on its concern that not having the policy in place will allow even students who can pay their tuition fee on time will choose to delay their payment.

"Meanwhile, private schools cannot ask for the deferment of their own obligations as they fall due, such as loan amortizations, payment of energy, water and other utilities, nor can it suspend payment of teacher and employee salaries and benefits,” COCOPEA said.

COCOPEA also said that any prohibition that will affect the cash flow in private schools could lead to its closure, the loss of jobs of school personnel and the disenfranchisement of "thousands of students."

A representative from COCOPEA was assured at a House hearing in January that the bill would take into consideration small private schools that rely on the timely payment of tuition feeds to cover its operational expenses.

Creative ways to collect tuition

The group also said several private schools have attempted to ease students' and their parents' financial strains by providing installment plans and deferred payment schemes.

These are options schools might no longer be able to offer, however, if they can no longer collect tuition fees in a timely manner, COCOPEA said.

Asserting that tuition fees are the “lifeblood” of private schools, COCOPEA urged lawmakers from both Chambers to come up with other creative ways to help financially struggling students without affecting the collection of fees.

Saying that it is willing to engage in dialogue with lawmakers, COCOPEA said that they can explore other options first, such as scholarship programs, financial aid and giving students employment opportunities.

Senate and House bill differences

Measures from the two Chambers aim to allow students to sit their exams even when they have an outstanding balance or have missed a deadline to pay their tuition fees.

They also give students and their parents the leeway to present schools with a promissory note and a justifiable reason for not being able to pay fees on time.

Both the Senate and House bills also allow schools to withhold credentials or clearance for re-enrollment from students who have yet to settle their outstanding balance.

While the House bill only allows students and their parents to defer tuition payment for up to a year unless the school allows a deadline extension, the Senate version only vaguely states that students can execute a promissory note with a date when a payment can be made.

The Senate bill also expressly bans schools from imposing fines, penalties or interests on any outstanding financial obligation.

But the Senate bill also allows schools to pursue court action against those who do not settle their payments. The bill, however, makes it clear that schools and students' parents can engage in "alternative modes of resolution” before resorting to this.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
