^

Headlines

CHR expresses alarm over increased ‘targeted’ attacks on women, gov’t officials

Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 4:58pm
CHR expresses alarm over increased â€˜targetedâ€™ attacks on women, govâ€™t officials
The Commission on Human Rights expressed concern on Tuesday over an increase in violent incidents against women and minority groups, as well as government officials.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights expressed concern on Tuesday over an increase in violent incidents against women and minority groups, as well as government officials.

In a statement, the human rights body said Tuesday that it has started its independent probe on the deaths of a barangay councilor and a college student who were killed in separate incidents recently.

The human rights body’s investigation will look into the deaths of barangay councilor Aldrin Pantos in Sta. Maria, Bulacan and De La Salle University - Dasmariñas student Leanne Duguesing.

Duguesing was stabbed to death in a dormitory in Dasmariñas City in late March. Police personnel arrested the suspect on April 1 after a hot pursuit operation.

“It is particularly troubling that certain groups, such as women, children, minorities, and even government officials, have recently been the most targeted,” the commission said.

“We stress that violence, in any form, undermines human dignity, erodes social stability, and violates individuals’ fundamental human rights,” it added.

CHR also called on the public to remain vigilant of all possible human rights violations and to report incidents of violence and abuse to its Citizens’ Help and Assistance Division.

“By exercising our fundamental rights to speech and participation, we support the calls for justice and redress for the affected as well as stand up against these heinous acts,” the CHR said.

In the US State Department’s latest annual country report on human rights practices, it found that “red-tagging” and impunity among armed forces remained persistent under the Marcos administration.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in March that the Philippines continues to be committed to respecting human rights and that it will be implementing a reform program aimed at establishing the rule of law. — Cristina Chi with reports from The STAR/Pia Lee-Brago

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s final: Taguig has jurisdiction over BGC

It’s final: Taguig has jurisdiction over BGC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
The Taguig city government yesterday welcomed the finality of the Supreme Court decision that found the revenue-rich Bonifacio...
Headlines
fbtw
Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May &mdash; DFA

Preparatory talks with China on joint oil, gas exploration to begin in May — DFA

By Kaycee Valmonte | 8 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo has said the Philippines will be open to discussions on joint exploration as long...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato's Senate panel to invite Teves to hearing into Degamo slay

Bato's Senate panel to invite Teves to hearing into Degamo slay

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
“But if he invokes interparliamentary courtesy this time around then we will afford him such courtesy,” Sen. Ronald...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves considered &lsquo;highest mastermind&rsquo; in Degamo slay
play

Teves considered ‘highest mastermind’ in Degamo slay

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday described suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Palace identifies 4 new EDCA sites

Palace identifies 4 new EDCA sites

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Malacañang named yesterday four locations deemed “suitable and mutually beneficial” as additional sites...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CHR expresses alarm over increased &lsquo;targeted&rsquo; attacks on women, gov&rsquo;t officials

CHR expresses alarm over increased ‘targeted’ attacks on women, gov’t officials

1 hour ago
The human rights body said Tuesday that it has started its independent probe on the deaths of a barangay councilor and a college...
Headlines
fbtw
China warns Philippine-US base deal 'endangering regional peace'

China warns Philippine-US base deal 'endangering regional peace'

1 hour ago
China warned on Tuesday that Washington was "endangering regional peace and stability" with a new deal expanding American...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd acknowledges ACT membership legal, won't bar teachers from joining

DepEd acknowledges ACT membership legal, won't bar teachers from joining

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The statement came, though, with a caveat that teachers joining organizations should steer clear of breaking the law.
Headlines
fbtw
DOH says agency working to improve NCMH situation

DOH says agency working to improve NCMH situation

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said that although the conditions at the NCMH have improved a lot, challenges...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: Prosecutors to take 'active role' in case build-up in certain crimes

DOJ: Prosecutors to take 'active role' in case build-up in certain crimes

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
State prosecutors will now take an “active role” during case build-up stage of certain crimes.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with