CHR expresses alarm over increased â€˜targetedâ€™ attacks on women, govâ€™t officials

CHR expresses alarm over increased ‘targeted’ attacks on women, gov’t officials

The Commission on Human Rights expressed concern on Tuesday over an increase in violent incidents against women and minority groups, as well as government officials.

In a statement, the human rights body said Tuesday that it has started its independent probe on the deaths of a barangay councilor and a college student who were killed in separate incidents recently.

The human rights body’s investigation will look into the deaths of barangay councilor Aldrin Pantos in Sta. Maria, Bulacan and De La Salle University - Dasmariñas student Leanne Duguesing.

Duguesing was stabbed to death in a dormitory in Dasmariñas City in late March. Police personnel arrested the suspect on April 1 after a hot pursuit operation.

“It is particularly troubling that certain groups, such as women, children, minorities, and even government officials, have recently been the most targeted,” the commission said.

“We stress that violence, in any form, undermines human dignity, erodes social stability, and violates individuals’ fundamental human rights,” it added.

CHR also called on the public to remain vigilant of all possible human rights violations and to report incidents of violence and abuse to its Citizens’ Help and Assistance Division.

“By exercising our fundamental rights to speech and participation, we support the calls for justice and redress for the affected as well as stand up against these heinous acts,” the CHR said.

In the US State Department’s latest annual country report on human rights practices, it found that “red-tagging” and impunity among armed forces remained persistent under the Marcos administration.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in March that the Philippines continues to be committed to respecting human rights and that it will be implementing a reform program aimed at establishing the rule of law. — Cristina Chi with reports from The STAR/Pia Lee-Brago