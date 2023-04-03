^

Marcos urges Filipinos: Be conveyors of truth

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
April 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Catholic faithful have their palaspas or palm fronds blessed after Palm Sunday mass outside the Baguio Cathedral yesterday. Palm Sunday marked the beginning of Holy Week.
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos called on Filipino Christians to be “better agents of change” and “conveyors of truth” as they began observing Holy Week yesterday.

As Christians are given the chance to contemplate on the impact of Jesus Christ’s passion and death this year, Marcos said it is inevitable that their thoughts would gravitate to events and challenges they encountered in recent years.

“Lest we end up defeated by the troubles of this world, it is imperative that we direct our thoughts and our actions more to the resurrection of the Lord and the victory that this gives us to this very day,” the President said in his message for Holy Week.

“Indeed, while it may be difficult to comprehend, the message of salvation and eternal life remains as timely as ever. I urge all of us now to make this promise personal: let it stir in each of us the desire to know Jesus Christ more so that we may become better agents of change and conveyors of truth wherever we go,” he added.

Marcos said God’s love for humanity emerges during the Holy Week, which he described as a blessed occasion commemorated in varying degrees and traditions.

“Ultimately, no matter how constant or diverse this occasion is in the Filipino psyche, one thing emerges true each time: that God, in His divine and everlasting wisdom, manifested His immeasurable and incomparable love to us all through the very human person of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Holy Week, which starts on Palm Sunday and ends on Black Saturday, commemorates the passion and death of Jesus Christ. Christians believe that Jesus died on the cross to save humanity from sin.

More than 80 percent of Filipinos identify as Christians, a huge majority of them Roman Catholics.

