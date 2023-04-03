^

Headlines

Imee denies anew rumors of Imelda’s death

Miriam Desacada - The Philippine Star
April 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Imee denies anew rumors of Imeldaâ€™s death
Senator Imee Marcos, speaks during the Pandesal Forum at Kamuning Bakery Cafe in Quezon City on Friday (October 14, 2022).
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines — Calm and composed, Sen. Imee Marcos denied rumors on Saturday that her mother, former first lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos, is in critical health condition or had already passed away.

The eldest daughter of the 93-year-old Imelda even told reporters at a press conference at the DZR Airport here, that her mother is “still very strong and kicking.”She said rumors of her mother’s failing health were “not true,” and that social media claims that she had died were “vicious.”

Before boarding her flight back to Manila, the senator made sure her mother’s fellow Leytenos got the right information, saying: “She (Imelda) is still exercising her physical therapy with much pushing. She continues to eat lechon (roast pig). I think, she’s okay.”

The senator was in Eastern Visayas to visit Samar, Biliran and Imelda’s province of Leyte as part of the priority agriculture program of her brother, the President, in that region.

But she did acknowledge how nagging rumors on social media about their mother’s passing had followed her.

“I don’t need to be on top of these vicious false news,” she said.

She urged media to be careful in picking up such reports without thorough verification and validation first.

IMEE MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A Filipina brought her complaint against a courier service to veteran broadcaster Ben Tulfo after a package allegedly from...
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino: Senate should be involved in joint oil, gas exploration talks with China

Tolentino: Senate should be involved in joint oil, gas exploration talks with China

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
As the Philippines plans to resume exploratory talks on a potential joint oil and gas exploration deal with China, Sen. Francis...
Headlines
fbtw
Party-list rep pitches pay hike, scholarships vs exodus of nurses

Party-list rep pitches pay hike, scholarships vs exodus of nurses

11 hours ago
"Here in our country, the treatment of nurses isn't that good. Sometimes hazard pay is not released on time. And if that is...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves lawyer slams &lsquo;striptease&rsquo; release of information

Teves lawyer slams ‘striptease’ release of information

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The lawyers of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and arrested suspects in the murder of governor Roel Degamo...
Headlines
fbtw
BRP Antonio Luna kicks off month-long patrol around the country

BRP Antonio Luna kicks off month-long patrol around the country

13 hours ago
The nationwide patrol across the country’s waters started at Mavulis Island, the country’s "first line of defense"...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tread carefully on joint exploration with China &ndash; Tolentino

Tread carefully on joint exploration with China – Tolentino

By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
The Marcos administration must tread carefully in reviving talks for a possible joint exploration of resources in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Water level of 6 Luzon dams continues to drop

Water level of 6 Luzon dams continues to drop

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam and five other dams in the country further dropped amid the dry season being experienced in the...
Headlines
fbtw
SC tackles language to describe rape

SC tackles language to describe rape

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has stressed the need for clear language in rape convictions as it described in...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers&rsquo; group questions DAR, World Bank&rsquo;s SPLIT program

Farmers’ group questions DAR, World Bank’s SPLIT program

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
Another farmers’ group yesterday questioned the implementation of the Support to Parcelization of Land for Individual...
Headlines
fbtw
11-minute vlog gives glimpse of Marcos daily routine

11-minute vlog gives glimpse of Marcos daily routine

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
“Mr. President, what do you do every day?”
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with