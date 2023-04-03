Imee denies anew rumors of Imeldaâ€™s death

Imee denies anew rumors of Imelda’s death

Senator Imee Marcos, speaks during the Pandesal Forum at Kamuning Bakery Cafe in Quezon City on Friday (October 14, 2022).

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines — Calm and composed, Sen. Imee Marcos denied rumors on Saturday that her mother, former first lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos, is in critical health condition or had already passed away.

The eldest daughter of the 93-year-old Imelda even told reporters at a press conference at the DZR Airport here, that her mother is “still very strong and kicking.”She said rumors of her mother’s failing health were “not true,” and that social media claims that she had died were “vicious.”

Before boarding her flight back to Manila, the senator made sure her mother’s fellow Leytenos got the right information, saying: “She (Imelda) is still exercising her physical therapy with much pushing. She continues to eat lechon (roast pig). I think, she’s okay.”

The senator was in Eastern Visayas to visit Samar, Biliran and Imelda’s province of Leyte as part of the priority agriculture program of her brother, the President, in that region.

But she did acknowledge how nagging rumors on social media about their mother’s passing had followed her.

“I don’t need to be on top of these vicious false news,” she said.

She urged media to be careful in picking up such reports without thorough verification and validation first.