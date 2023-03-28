^

Gatchalian: With third-party auditor sacked, POGOs must shut down

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 4:29pm
File photo shows online gaming
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said Tuesday that Philippine offshore gaming operators must cease operating after the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. ended its contract with its third-party auditor which was found to have no business permit and been remiss in paying taxes.

Gatchalian said POGOs must shut down if Republic Act No. 11590, or the law that imposed additional taxes on these gaming firms, is applied "strictly." That law amends the National Internal Revenue Code to regulate and tax POGOs.

"The law is very specific that there must be a third-party auditor. Now that there is no third-party auditor, no one will be monitoring POGOs. So there’s a violation of the law, if you ask me. So meaning, no POGOs should operate because there’s a violation of the law," he said in Filipino in a media briefing.

Reports from third-party auditors are among the requirements in the Oversight and Review section of RA 11590. 

Pagcor terminated its P6-billion contract with Global ComRCI two months after senators grilled the gaming regulator over the suspicious credentials of the third-party auditor, which came to light after US-based Soleil Chartered Bank denied issuing any bank certification for the company.

“Upon careful evaluation, Pagcor has determined the third-party auditor to be in default of its obligations and prima facie evidence to have committed unlawful acts,” Pagcor said in ending its engagement with Global ComRCI.

RA 11590 requires the Pagcor, special economic zones, tourism zone authorities and freeport authorities to tap a third-party auditor "that would determine the gross gaming revenues or receipts of offshore gaming licensees."

The law provides that the third-party auditor should be "independent, reputable, internationally-known, and duly accredited as such by an accrediting or similar agency recognized by industry experts."

Gatchalian is leading the charge in the Senate against POGOs, having come up with a draft committee report that recommended the immediate closure of these establishments — a move that the Department of Finance earlier estimated will result in the government losing out on around P65 billion in economic contributions.

He told journalists that his report, which he already presented last week in plenary in a privilege speech, is gaining more signatures toward the required 10 for it to hurdle the panel, although he refused to disclose how many senators have signed on to the report.

