Navy frigates test new countermeasures against anti-ship missiles

The Philippine Navy test-fires its newly-acquired Bullfighter Chaff Decoys aboard the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) on March 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy said it tested its newly-acquired Bullfighter Chaff Decoys last Friday in waters off Zambales.

The 130mm chaff countermeasure system has been installed on the country’s two Jose Rizal-class frigates, the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF151).

"The acquisition of the chaff countermeasure capability is part of the Philippine Navy’s 2nd Horizon modernization program to capacitate our warships to defend against modern naval warfare threats," Capt. Benjo Negranza, Philippine Navy spokesman, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Bullfighter, made by German firm Rheinmetall, is one of the newer versions of the 130mm decoys for Super Rapid Blooming Offboard Chaffs (SRBOC) meant to protect ships against anti-ship missiles.

The Philippine Navy said this would be used against attacks by missiles with radio frequency and infrared seekers. Chaff works by "confusing" missiles into seeing bigger clusters of targets or overwhelming them with too many potential targets.

In July 2022, BRP Luna simulated a launch of its surface-to-sruface missiles during the Rim of the Pacific exercies off Hawaii, according to state-run Philippine News Agency. The Navy said then that JS Izumo and USS Mobile Bay played the role of opponent ships during the exercise.

The test-fire comes just weeks ahead of this year’s Balikatan exercises, which are said to be the “biggest” reiteration of the annual military drills of the United States and the Philippines. More than 17,000 American, Filipino, and Australian troops will be participating in the drills.