^

Headlines

Fact check: Marcos did not fetch Teves at the airport

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 5:27pm
Fact check: Marcos did not fetch Teves at the airport
This photo shows Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr.
Congressman Arnie A. Teves / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. did not fetch Rep. Arnold Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) at an airport in the Philippines, and the lawmaker has yet to return to the Philippines, contrary to a claim made on  a  YouTube channel.

CLAIM: Marcos fetched Teves at an airport in the Philippines after the president assured the lawmaker his protection upon arrival, according to a video by YouTube channel “PINAS TRENDING NOW TV.”

RATING: This is false.

FACTS: 

What the video says

Youtube channel “PINAS TRENDING NOW TV” uploaded a video on Thursday bearing a thumbnail with the false claim that Marcos met Teves upon his return to the Philippines.

The video thumbnail includes the following text: “NASA PILIPINAS NA (In the Philippines now),” “MARCOS SINUNDO SI TEVES SA AIRPORT (Marcos fetched Teves at an airport)” and “SAWAKAS! LIGTAS NAKA-UWI (Finally! Returned home safely).” 

What the video left out 

Teves has yet to announce his return to the Philippines, whether personally or through his legal representatives. He was initially in the United States where the House had granted him travel authority to visit, but is now believed to be somewhere in Southeast Asia.

Marcos has also not made any announcement about fetching Teves from an airport. 

The video thumbnail also used an outdated 2022 picture of Marcos arriving at the Bacolod - Silay Airport to attend the Masskara Festival. The picture was originally used in an article by People’s Television Network on Oct. 23, 2022 with the headline, “PBBM hails Bacolod City for holding most successful Masskara Festival.”

A Facebook post by Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego on the same day also shows pictures of Marcos arriving at the Bacolod-Silay Airport taken from different angles.

Essential context

The president issued a statement this week urging the lawmaker to return to the country and face allegations of his involvement in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo. 

Teves has been abroad since February 28. He has refused to return to the country despite the expiry of his travel authority on March 9, defying orders from the House of Representatives to face its ethics and privileges committee.

The House suspended Teves for 60 days on Wednesday for exhibiting “disorderly behavior” in choosing to remain on unauthorized absence.

Teves, who denies any links to the killing of Degamo, has said through personal statements and through his legal representatives that he fears for his and his family’s safety if he returns to the country. 

Why does this matter 

The Youtube video has earned around 9,000 views since being posted on Thursday.

-

Philstar.com is a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections and an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.

Want to know more about our fact-checking initiative? Check our FAQs here. Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at [email protected]

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.

FACT CHECK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sugar regulator chief quits

Sugar regulator chief quits

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Agri group bucks sale of smuggled sugar Administrator David John Thaddeus Alba of the Sugar Regulatory Administration has...
Headlines
fbtw
Top 100 beaches: El Nido ranks 4th, Boracay 19th

Top 100 beaches: El Nido ranks 4th, Boracay 19th

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
For beach lovers who are still undecided on where to go this summer, the ranking of two Philippine beaches among the “Top...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines facing water crisis &ndash; Marcos

Philippines facing water crisis – Marcos

18 hours ago
President Marcos has signed an executive order creating a water resource management office as part of efforts to address...
Headlines
fbtw
Church worker reports to UN: 223 drug-related killings under Marcos Jr.

Church worker reports to UN: 223 drug-related killings under Marcos Jr.

23 hours ago
NCCP Program Secretary for Faith, Witness, and Service Mervin Sol Toquero said there were 223 drug-related killings since...
Headlines
fbtw
Marina grounds vessels of oil tanker owner

Marina grounds vessels of oil tanker owner

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Maritime Industry Authority announced yesterday that it has issued two cease and desist orders against RDC Reield Marine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House sticks to constitutional convention but open to Senate proposals

House sticks to constitutional convention but open to Senate proposals

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
House Speaker Martin Romualdez said the chamber will be sticking to its push to propose amendments or revisions to the basic...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe sought into 'unprofessional, inefficient' departure protocols

Senate probe sought into 'unprofessional, inefficient' departure protocols

1 hour ago
Sen. JV Ejercito is seeking a Senate investigation into what he called the “unprofessional” and “inefficient”...
Headlines
fbtw
Ignored by Palace, IPs to bring Kaliwa Dam campaign to churches and schools

Ignored by Palace, IPs to bring Kaliwa Dam campaign to churches and schools

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Calzado said they will campaign in schools and churches to get more people to support their call to stop Kaliwa Dam.&nbs...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard, French Navy hold drill in waters off Pangasinan

Coast Guard, French Navy hold drill in waters off Pangasinan

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
The PCG’s BRP Capones (MRRV-4404) and French Navy frigate FS Prairial (F731) participated in the PASSEX, conducting...
Headlines
fbtw
ACT: Don't tax honoraria for teachers serving as poll workers

ACT: Don't tax honoraria for teachers serving as poll workers

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The country’s largest alliance of teachers has called on the Commission on Elections to grant a tax-free honorarium...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with