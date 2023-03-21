^

BFAR wants fishing ban in Oriental Mindoro until contamination ruled out

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 21, 2023 | 5:47pm
BFAR wants fishing ban in Oriental Mindoro until contamination ruled out
Oil from sunken MT Princess Empress covers mangroves in Pola town.
Jilson Tiu for Center of Energy, Ecology, and Development

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) on Tuesday recommended the continued suspension of fishing activities in parts of Oriental Mindoro impacted by the oil spill after it found contaminants in fish samples.

BFAR said that "low-level" contaminants or polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) were found in fish samples from the towns of Naujan, Pola, Pinamalayan, Bansud, Gloria, Roxas, Mansalay, Bongabong, and Bulalacao.

The bureau said that PAHs—a group of chemicals present in crude oil—are harmful to humans and other living organisms, and may accumulate in the flesh of fish over time.

The agency added that traces of petroleum products—particularly oil and grease—were detected in water samples, but they were within the standards set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

BFAR noted that the results of its analyses are “not yet conclusive as far as food safety is concerned.” The bureau will continue to analyze water and fish samples in affected areas to monitor the possible spread of contamination and determine the extent of damage caused by the oil spill in the fishery sector.

“In the meantime, the DA-BFAR recommends the continuous suspension of fishing activities in the aforementioned areas in Oriental Mindoro for public safety. The bureau advises local government units concerned to heed this science-based recommendation,” it said.

BFAR is also conducting separate tests on water and fish samples from Caluya in Antique.

Ban hurting fishers

The continued ban on fishing activities means prolonging the difficulties faced by 19,000 fishermen who have been ordered to stay ashore as authorities struggle to contain the oil leaking from the sunken MT Princess Empress.

The ban is also hurting fish vendors after authorities advised against consuming seafood caught in areas affected by the oil spill.

BFAR said an initial budget of P6.4 million has been allocated for livelihood and relief assistance to fishers. It said that additional funding is being prepositioned based on rehabilitation proposals from the affected areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, fishers’ group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) called on the government to undertake decisive and effective measures to prevent further ecological damage in the Verde Island Passage (VIP).

The oil spill has reached VIP, which is considered as the “center of the center of marine biodiversity.”

“The Verde Island Passage is a highly productive fisheries corridor. Hundreds of thousands of fisherfolk from its littoral provinces rely on its abundant and pristine marine resources,” PAMALAKAYA national chairperson Fernando Hicap said.

Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor on Tuesday reported that the sunken vessel was finally spotted by a Japanese remotely operated vehicle.

BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES

ORIENTAL MINDORO

ORIENTAL MINDORO OIL SPILL
