House OKs bill giving president power to suspend PhilHealth rate hikes

Philstar.com
March 21, 2023 | 4:56pm
PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales said as the first responders to the COVID-19 pandemic, PhilHealth was prompted to implement IRM and allow hospitals to not immediately liquidate funds.
MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has approved on final reading a measure that will give President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. the power to suspend rate hikes for direct contributors of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

With 276 affirmative votes, the lower chamber unanimously passed House Bill 6772, which will amend the Universal Health Care Act enacted in 2018 and explicitly state that the President can defer increases in monthly contributions “during national emergencies or calamities, or when public interest so requires.”

Under the Universal Health Care Act, contributions are set to increase to 4.5% in 2023 from 4% in 2022, raising the minimum monthly premium from P400 to P450. The rate will further go up to 5 percent starting 2024.

If these adjustments were suspended, daily wage earners and workers can save at least P50 a month or P600 a year from their health insurance premium payment, said House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is the principal author of the bill.

“The intent of the law is clear and cannot be overemphasized. Filipinos need and deserve a comprehensive set of health services that are cost-effective, high quality, and responsive to the requirements of all citizens,” said the authors of the bill in a statement from Romualdez’ office.

While Marcos already ordered the suspension of increases in membership contributions in January due to the pandemic's economic impact on Filipino families, PhilHealth in 2021 said that the pause in its increase is an “interim arrangement” that will last “until Congress is able to pass a law.”

The statement came after the state insurer heeded Duterte’s orders to suspend its scheduled increase of monthly contributions at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. — Cristina Chi, with reports by Xave Gregorio and Gaea Cabico

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

PHILHEALTH
