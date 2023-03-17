^

Headlines

SWS: 69% of 9.5M unvaccinated Filipinos unwilling to get COVID-19 shot

Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 9:15am
SWS: 69% of 9.5M unvaccinated Filipinos unwilling to get COVID-19 shot
Anti-vaccine protesters gather at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 to rail against government restrictions against those who have not received the shot against COVID-19.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — A survey conducted in December 2022 by private pollster Social Weather Stations revealed that 69% of the estimated 9.5 million adult Filipinos who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 still refuse to get the shot.

Only 12% of unvaccinated adults are willing to get the vaccine, some 50 million to up to over 60 million doses of which are expiring this month, according to testimony by the Department of Health during a Senate hearing last week.

The SWS said 57% of adults or 41.14 million are fully vaccinated, while 6% or 4.4 million have only received the first dose of the shot. Of them, 44% said they are unwilling to get a booster dose, while 32% said they are fine with getting it.

The pollster said 17% of adults or 12.4 million have received their third shot or the first booster, while 6% or 4.3 million got the fourth dose or the second booster. Of those who have received their first booster, 55% said they are willing to get another shot, while 32% said they are unwilling.

The SWS conducted the survey through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 Filipinos aged 18 and above. It did not say whether their survey staff asked for proof of vaccination during the interviews.

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard shows that as of Thursday, a total of 179,046,847 doses have been administered. This includes 75,705,650 doses given for the first shot, 79,165,853 for the second shot and 24,176,344 for the booster dose. — Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 VACCINES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EU eyes port calls, joint exercises with Philippines in South China Sea

EU eyes port calls, joint exercises with Philippines in South China Sea

By Xave Gregorio | 19 hours ago
The European Union is looking to conduct port calls and joint naval exercises with the Philippines in the South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;The right place for us&rsquo;: Reviving Manila&rsquo;s lesbian spaces

‘The right place for us’: Reviving Manila’s lesbian spaces

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
"All spaces should be considered queer safe spaces, not just [parties] every Saturday night. It’s not supposed to be...
Headlines
fbtw
Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives
play

Rep. Teves, 2 sons face criminal raps over loose firearms, explosives

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
PNP Col. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson of the agency, said in a streamed press conference that the complaint was filed before...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines express support for AUKUS as it promotes &lsquo;regional peace, stability&rsquo;

Philippines express support for AUKUS as it promotes ‘regional peace, stability’

By Kaycee Valmonte | 17 hours ago
The statement comes just days after Australia announced plans to purchase up to five US nuclear-powered submarines in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker rejects Teves&rsquo; 2-month leave request

Speaker rejects Teves’ 2-month leave request

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez has denied the request of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. to extend his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
People involved in hazing will rot in jail &ndash; Migz

People involved in hazing will rot in jail – Migz

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
With the indictment of fraternity members responsible for the killing of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. on P20/kilo rice: We&rsquo;re almost there

Marcos Jr. on P20/kilo rice: We’re almost there

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government is inching toward its goal of lowering the price of rice to P20 per kilo, President Marcos said yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos named adopted son of Camarines Sur

Marcos named adopted son of Camarines Sur

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has been declared an adopted son of Camarines Sur, the home province and known bailiwick of former vice president...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard expects wider oil spill area

Coast Guard expects wider oil spill area

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
Authorities will have to contend with a wider oil spill because the MT Princess Empress, which sank in waters off Naujan,...
Headlines
fbtw
Changi regains best airport crown; Philippines not in top 100 list

Changi regains best airport crown; Philippines not in top 100 list

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Philippine airports failed to make it to the top 100 list of the world’s best airports for this year, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with