SWS: 69% of 9.5M unvaccinated Filipinos unwilling to get COVID-19 shot

Anti-vaccine protesters gather at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 to rail against government restrictions against those who have not received the shot against COVID-19.

MANILA, Philippines — A survey conducted in December 2022 by private pollster Social Weather Stations revealed that 69% of the estimated 9.5 million adult Filipinos who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 still refuse to get the shot.

Only 12% of unvaccinated adults are willing to get the vaccine, some 50 million to up to over 60 million doses of which are expiring this month, according to testimony by the Department of Health during a Senate hearing last week.

The SWS said 57% of adults or 41.14 million are fully vaccinated, while 6% or 4.4 million have only received the first dose of the shot. Of them, 44% said they are unwilling to get a booster dose, while 32% said they are fine with getting it.

The pollster said 17% of adults or 12.4 million have received their third shot or the first booster, while 6% or 4.3 million got the fourth dose or the second booster. Of those who have received their first booster, 55% said they are willing to get another shot, while 32% said they are unwilling.

The SWS conducted the survey through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 Filipinos aged 18 and above. It did not say whether their survey staff asked for proof of vaccination during the interviews.

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard shows that as of Thursday, a total of 179,046,847 doses have been administered. This includes 75,705,650 doses given for the first shot, 79,165,853 for the second shot and 24,176,344 for the booster dose. — Xave Gregorio