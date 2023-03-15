House panel orders Rep. Teves to explain failure to return to PH

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives ethics and privileges committee has given Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) five days to explain why he has not shown up for work at the lower chamber despite the expiry of his travel authority on March 9.

Rep. Felimon Espares (COOP NATCCO partylist), chair of the committee, said this during an ambush interview with reporters on Wednesday following a closed-door meeting of the panel in connection to Teves' failure to return to the country.

“Part of the action of the committee, through the chair, we will write to our colleague (to ask him) to explain why he can’t process his expired travel authority. We will be hearing his side also,” Espares said in Filipino as shown in a video posted by state-run PTV.

“Five days is enough for him to reply, or he (might) come home,” Espares added.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez has repeatedly urged Teves to return to Manila and face allegations against him in connection to the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo. The travel authority issued to Teves, who went on a personal trip to the United States, only covered the period from February 28 to March 9.

Romualdez also said in a statement that based on a phone call with Teves, the lawmaker has refused to return to the Philippines due to fears for his and his family’s safety.

Espares assured Teves that he will be given an “opportunity to explain” the allegations that have been levied against him.

“He should report to the House (and) explain to the Speaker in person. That would be best,” Espares added.

Espares said that there is “due process” and that the House will give Teves “ample time” if he does not reply within five days. — Cristina Chi