DOJ indicts seven over fatal hazing of John Matthew Salilig, injuries to neophyte

Students of Adamson University offer mass yesterday for John Matthew Salilig who died in hazing rites on Feb. 18.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has indicted seven members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity for violating the Anti-Hazing Act over the death of John Matthew Salilig and over injuries sustained by neophyte Roi Osmund Dela Cruz.

Salilig was already a member of the fraternity but had attended "welcoming rites".

In a press briefer, the DOJ said they will file two separate criminal Informations or charges for violation of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 against the following:

Earl Anthony Romero a.k.a. Slaughter

Tung Cheng Benitez a.k.a. Nike

Jerome Ochoco Balot a.k.a. Allie

Sandro Dasalla Victorino a.k.a. Loki

Michael Lambert Ricalde a.k.a. Alcazar

Mark Muñoz Pedrosa a.k.a. Macoy

Daniel Delos Reyes a.k.a. Sting

"In finding probable cause against the respondents, the panel explained in its resolution dated 13 March 2023 that all of the above-mentioned respondents planned and actually participated in hazing the recruits by way of paddling," the DOJ said.

It added that the complainants were also able to establish that the Salilig’s injuries led to his death.

The charges will be filed before the Biñan City, Laguna Regional Trial Court.

In early March, the decomposing body of Salilig, believed to be a victim of hazing by members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity, was found in a vacant lot in Imus, Cavite. His case sparked calls for a review of the implementation of the anti-hazing law, which was amended in 2018 to impose stiffer penalties after the death of University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio Castilo III.

More complaints

Dela Cruz, as well as Salilig's family, also filed separate complaints for hazing against 12 others.

Another set of complainants, Alexander Marcelo and Earl Justine Abuda, also filed hazing raps against 18 others.

Both set of complaints, filed on March 10, have yet to be assigned to prosecutors who will conduct preliminary investigation to determine if these should be brought to court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.