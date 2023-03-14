^

Raps filed Teves' aide, 5 more over guns and grenades seized from his properties

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 11:59am
Raps filed Teves' aide, 5 more over guns and grenades seized from his properties
This handout photo from the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group shows officers gathering various firearms and ammunition discovered in a search of properties allegedly owned by Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. in Bayawan City and Basay town on March 10, 2023.
PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, handout

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Tuesday said it filed criminal complaints against the secretary of Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) and five others, in connection with firearms and weapons seized in some of the lawmaker’s properties.

The filing comes after simultaneous raids conducted in the five different addresses in Basay and Bawayan City, in Negros Oriental on March 10. "Following the said operation, on Sunday, the CIDG presented the arrested persons for inquest proceedings before the state prosecutors of the Department of Justice," it added.

In a March 11 statement, the CIDG said they conducted simultaneous implementation of search warrants through its intensified campaign against loose firearms or Oplan "Paglalansag Omega" in the province of Negros Oriental.

 The CIDG said they confiscated the following from Teves' properties:

  • three hand grenades
  • 10 short firearms
  • six rifles
  • 165 assorted live ammunition
  • 194 assorted empty shells
  • 22 assorted magazines

The CIDG added in its earlier statement that upon verification with the Civil Security Group, it was found out that the licenses of the arrested persons to carry firearms "had been revoked."

Rep. Teves to face additional complaint

The police said that while Rep. Teves, his sons Kurt Mathew and Axl were not around when the search warrants were implemented, complaints of illegal possession of firearms and of explosives will be filed against them "as soon as possible."

Teves already faces a multiple murder complaint filed last week over 2019 killings.

The congressman's lawyers said in a media forum on Monday that the raid was "illegal and irregular." Ferdinand Topacio also claimed that the confiscated firearms and grenade were planted.

Teves has yet to return to the Philippines after his clearance to travel to the United States expired on March 9. His lawyers said he intends to return to the country to face allegations against him but his safety is a big concern.

READ: Rep. Teves, tagged in Degamo slay, urged to return from travel, address allegations

Suspects behind the killing of Degamo previously mentioned a certain "Congressman Teves" who ordered the killing. But is unclear if that was a reference to Arnulfo or his brother Pryde Henry, who is also a former congressman.

Pryde Henry was unseated as Negros Oriental governor after the Commission on Elections declared a certain "Ruel Degamo" a nuisance candidate and credited the votes to Degamo.

In a video posted on his Facebook account, Rep. Teves denied that he had a hand in the killing and claimed someone was pinning him down for the crime.

--

